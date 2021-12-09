10 Major Movie Releases to Look Forward to in 2022

Movies were actually back in 2021, we even saw a few! But 2022 is definitely shaping up to be an even more hectic year for movies.

Between superhero movies, video game-to-movie adaptations and Oscar-worthy hits, it looks like there’ll barely be a week without a new movie worth watching in 2022. Here are some of the movies you should keep an eye out for in the new year.

Top movies to watch in 2022

House of Gucci

Father, son and House of Gucci. This biographical look at the family behind one of the world’s largest designer fashion brands stars some absolute icons in Lady Gaga and Adam Driver.

The film is directed by Ridley Scott and also stars an unrecognisable Jared Leto. Expect to see this one at the Oscars.

Australian movie release date: January 1, 2022.

Scream

Same title, different Scream. The classic horror franchise is returning with some old and new faces.

David Arquette, Courteney Cox and Neve Campbell will return as their original characters alongside a new bunch of young adults as they try to uncover the new killer behind the Ghostface mask.

Australian movie release date: January 13, 2022.

Morbius

Sony is expanding its superhero universe with an origin story for Morbius, the living vampire. Jared Leto is taking on the role of Dr Michael Morbius who is infected with a rare blood disease and goes to extreme lengths to cure himself, with vampiric results.

Australian movie release date: January 20, 2022

Spencer

Yes, it’s another film about Princess Diana, but this time we’re taking an in-depth look at that fateful weekend that essentially ends Diana and Charles’ marriage.

Kristen Stewart is taking on the role of Diana in Spencer and critics are already raving about her performance. The movie picks up almost where the fourth season of The Crown left off so it’s the perfect thing to watch while you wait for the next season.

Australian movie release date: January 26, 2022.

Uncharted

One of the biggest video games of all time is getting the big-screen treatment with Sony’s Uncharted movie. Tom Holland is starring as the hero Nathan Drake alongside Mark Wahlberg as Sully. For any Uncharted newbies, the game (and presumedly movie) has vibes of Indiana Jones and Tomb Raider.

It’s definitely one action-packed film you don’t want to miss in 2022.

Australian movie release date: February 22, 2022.

The Batman

Batman is back in possibly his darkest reboot yet for The Batman. Robert Pattinson is behind the cowl as the caped crusader in his early years of crime-fighting. He’ll be going after The Riddler (Paul Dano), the Penguin (Colin Farrell) and Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz) will also appear.

Australian movie release date: March 3, 2022.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

One of the many Marvel movies we have to look forward to in 2022 is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

As many would know Doctor Strange will appear next in Spider-Man: No Way Home and it’s expected this next movie will deal with the aftermath of that, where the multiverse has seemingly been flung open. Elizabeth Olsen is set to return as the Scarlet Witch for the first time since WandaVision.

Australian movie release date: May 5, 2022

Top Gun Maverick

After 33 years, Tom Cruise is returning to (one of) the movies that made him famous, Top Gun Maverick. When training a group of graduates, Maverick finds that his old friend Goose’s son is part of his team and embarks on a mission that will force him to face his ghosts.

Australian movie release date: May 26, 2022.

Lightyear

Lightyear is the Toy Story origin story you didn’t know you needed. Chris Evans is portraying the space ranger in the movie that the toy Buzz Lightyear became based on. You’ll see an all-new side to Buzz Lightyear in this film, including the fact he has hair!

This will easily be one of the best film releases for 2022, so watch this, erm, space.

Australian movie release date: June 2022

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

It’s a good time to be Spider-Man and one of the most exciting upcoming projects featuring the web-slinger is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

The sequel to the animated Into the Spider-Verse film sees Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy journey into the multiverse yet again and come face to face with Oscar Isaac’s Spider-Man 2099.

Australian movie release date: October 2022

There are so many good movies to see in the cinema next year and that’s not even all of them. Keep an eye on this post as we add more highly anticipated films coming your way in 2022.

You can also check out some of the best TV shows coming out in 2022 if you prefer the small screen.