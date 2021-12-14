Reignite Your Sex Drive With These 4 Natural Root Supplements

It’s safe to say that over the last few weeks, there has been a lot of chatter floating around the internet about libido supplements. Why? Because when it comes to vaginas, no one starts a trend (good or bad) quite like Gwyneth Paltrow and Goop — yoni eggs and vagina scented candles, anyone?!

The team over at Goop are officially launching a sexual health supplement in the US that’s designed to ‘support women’s sexual desire, arousal, and mood’. Accurately named, the sexual supplement is called DTF (the acronym for ‘down to f*ck’), that’s aimed at boosting women’s libidos.

But they weren’t the first wellness brand to dabble in sexual health supplements. A little closer to home, the team over at JSHealth beat them to it. Sorry, Gwyn. JSHealth launched its best-selling Hair+Libido supplement recently, and it became so popular that it eventually launched a stand-alone Libido vitamin.

What are Libido supplements?

Like the JSHealth one, Libido supplements contain ingredients like the “Tribulus Terrestris plant, which is used in the treatment of decreased libido, impotence, supporting menopause symptoms and for other sexual difficulties,” according to the brand. It’s said to be one of the most popular aphrodisiacs that have been used to improve sexual function and physical performance.

They often also contain ingredients like Ginkgo Biloba, which facilitates blood flow and has a relaxant effect on muscles, magnesium and zinc, which research shows maintains and supports reproductive system health in males and females.

So why would we need a libido supplement?

A low libido, or low sex drive, is a lot more common than you’d think. For one reason or another — physical, emotional, medical or psychological reasons — we’ve all likely experienced a low libido at some point.

The good news is that just by being aware of the lifestyle factors that could be negatively impacting your sex drive, you can help you increase your libido again. Plus, by adding a supplement to your routine that supports your libido function, you’re just giving it that little extra boost in the right direction.

Keen to give one a whirl? Ahead we’ve rounded up a range of libido supplements packed with natural root ingredients that you can easily add to your morning routine. Enjoy!

Formulated with various ingredients like Tribulus, Ginseng, Rhodiola and Magnesium, JSHealth Libido+ supplement supports a healthy libido, sexual function, nervous system and general wellbeing.

You can buy the JSHealth Libido+ ($59.99 (60 capsules)) here.

Nature’s Nutrition Female Libido Supplement is a highly-rated product that boasts a natural blend of Tribulus, Maca, Mucuna Pruriens, and Panax Ginseng designed to support women’s libido function.

You can buy Nature’s Nutrition Female Libido Supplement ($27.66) from Amazon here.

If you’re only just dipping your toes into the waters of libido supplements and want to start small – we suggest picking up some of Swisse’s High Strength Maca. This natural root extract will not only give you a better root (ha!) by supporting a healthy libido and sex drive, but these babies contain a bunch of nourishing antioxidants to boost your overall wellbeing, too. There is also some research that suggests maca helps relieve symptoms of menopause.

You can buy Swisse’s Ultiboost High Strength Maca ($44.95) from Swisse here.

Traditionally used in Chinese and Ayurvedic medicine, this natural supplement (as the name suggests) helps to improve sexual function and libido in women. It also works to support energy levels and stamina as well as relieve nervous tension. Game-changer.

You can buy Naturopathica’s Horny Goat Weed for Women ($17.95) from Chemist Warehouse here.

You should always consult your health care professional before adding supplements to your routine.