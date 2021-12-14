Wrap Up Your Christmas Shopping With This $19 Echo Dot

If you’ve still got some last-minute Christmas shopping to do, Amazon is the place to do it. Not only can you get free express delivery when you sign up for an Amazon Prime membership, but they’re also offering the mother-load of deals across the Echo range today.

Give your friends the gift of a smart home this Christmas with top deals including $100 off the Echo Show 8 while the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is now a mere $19. From implementing a voice-controlled speaker to turn on the lights or installing an Echo to announce dinner to everyone upstairs, they’ve got you covered.

Check out the best deals we’ve spotted below, going down as far as 68% off RRP.

It’s easy to understand why the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is Amazon’s most popular voice-controlled smart speaker. For its size and price, it sounds pretty good.

The Echo Dot comes with Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant, which is just a request away from filling you in on today’s news or setting reminders for any upcoming important events. You can also pair the Echo Dot with other smart devices that are in your home, allowing you to control them through it.

You’ll also be able to use your Echo Dot to play music through streaming services like Amazon Music, Apple Music or Spotify.

A step up from the Echo Dot, the major difference at a glance is that the Echo sports the heftier price tag and a smooth, spherical design. While both devices offer multi-room music which is ideal for parties, the Echo enjoys a richer listening experience thanks to its 3.0″ woofer and dual 0.8″ tweeters (in contrast to the Echo Dot’s 1.6″ speaker).

What cements the Echo as the all-round entertainer option is the fun addition of the game night feature. Ask Alexa to breathe new life into your Friday night gatherings by asking it to start a game of trivia, play twenty questions or even “what’s that song?”

The new Echo Show 5 (2nd gen) is the perfect bedside table companion and was released just earlier this year. This handy device acts like a personal assistant: it can wake you up with the morning news, turn off the lights in your room and help you video call family and friends on the fly with its 2MP camera – all just with your voice.

When it’s sitting in idle, you can use Amazon Photos to show off your holiday snaps or that goofy selfie you took with your dog last week by switching on its smart display to transform the home screen into a digital frame.

While the Echo Show 5 is a more affordable option and ideal for a spot with minimal desk space, the Echo Show 8 is a much better option if you’re looking for a bigger screen and better resolution. This means your video calls will be even clearer and brighter than what you may experience on the Echo Show 5.

If you’ve been waiting to snag this year’s model of the Echo Show 8, then you’re in the right place. Save yourself $100 by grabbing this second generation HD display that now features a new 13-megapixel camera that can track you as you move through the room. This is a huge step up from the 1st gen model with an itty bitty 1MP camera, so if you can afford the higher price tag, we say go for it. You’ll thank us when you’re streaming your favourite shows in crisp detail.

Save a solid $150 when you grab Echo Studio Smart Speaker here. This speaker is transcendent in its next dimension audio capacity but maintains the basic Echo functions such as turning on the lights, changing the temperature of the room and switching on the TV.

Its smart technology adapts to the acoustics of any room to guarantee great audio. It claims that it’s the “only Echo smart speaker that plays new music formats mastered in spatial audio and Ultra HD.”