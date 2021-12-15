Feast Your Eyes On These Air Fryer and Pressure Cooker Deals

Let’s be real, cooking can be very hard to get right. When you’re someone with little experience in the kitchen, properly chopping vegetables with a knife or using a cast iron skillet for the first time can be extremely daunting. Even if you’re a parent who has to feed a hoard of hungry children, time is sensitive when you need to work and taxi your kidlets from A to B.

That’s why whether you’re a novice chef or a seasoned professional, an air fryer and pressure cooker are two kitchen staples every modern household needs.

Now’s the perfect time to jump on this cooking trend, especially with the deals we’ve found. Check them out below.

You’re probably thinking, “Well, I already have an oven. Why do I need another, smaller one?” That’s a fair question, but think about it this way – what if you had an oven that can heat up faster, is easy to clean, and can help you cook healthier versions of your favourite meals because it needs little to no oil?

That’s what the Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven can do for you, and you can currently pick it up for $258 instead of $349.

This oven comes preloaded with seven smart cooking programs – air fry, roast, grill, bake, reheat, dehydrate and rotisserie – which makes cooking a delicious meal to perfection as simple as pressing the right button. While it is smaller than a traditional oven, the Vortex Plus’ 10L is still big enough to let your cook a whole chicken.

The Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven is available for $258 here.

If you’re someone who loves crispy food, the Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer XXL is available for $229.18. There’s a lot that you can make with an air fryer, and this particular appliance comes with six built-in smart programs that allow you to air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat or dehydrate.

If you’re not one for making big meals, an air fryer isn’t a bad choice for making quick snacks, either.

If you’re someone who loves the taste of deep-fried meals but also strives to make healthier food options, the Vortex Plus Air Fryer will give you the crispiness you crave, but with 95 per cent less oil. This Instant Pot air fryer is designed to cook evenly to help make sure you’ll get a consistent crunch across whatever you make.

As its name suggests, this XXL air fryer has quite a large capacity – there’s enough room in the basket to fit a 1.8kg chicken. But if you want something smaller, Instant’s 2L Vortex Mini Air Fryer is also on sale for $99, down from $149.

Start cooking with the Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer XXL here.

Pressure cookers are a great addition to any kitchen and have been lauded for their versatility in helping home chefs and cooking novices alike dish out juicy ribs, soups and dessert dishes all in one appliance. There are plenty of great recipe options out there.

Instant Pot has quite the reputation when it comes to pressure cookers, and you can currently pick up the 3L Duo Nova Electric Multi-Use Pressure Cooker for $151.20, down from $189.

This 3L pressure cooker is overflowing with features that’ll help you cook delicious meals. It has 14 one-touch smart auto cook programs, a new easy-seal lid that automatically seals your Instant Pot for pressure cooking, and an advanced steam release system that you can control with the quick-release button. It can help speed up the cooking process of a meal by 70 per cent.

The LED display also makes cooking with the pressure cooker a little easier as you can see the cooker settings, pressure status and meal progress indicators listed on the screen. Oh, and if you’re one of those folks who can’t for the life of you decide what to eat every night, they have an app that’s fitted with over 1,000 recipes.

Check out the 3L Instant Pot Duo Nova Multi-Use Pressure Cooker here.

Lo and behold the cooker that does it all. From pressure cooking, steaming, sautéing, baking and roasting to air frying, this one appliance boasts infinite possibilities — all you have to do on your end is swap its lids. This two-in-one appliance will also give you back some much-needed shelf space in the kitchen.

This little miracle machine has a bunch of built-in safety mechanisms to save you from any kitchen faux pas. These include pressure and temperature controls to prevent overheating, as well as a pressure release button that vents steam from a distance.

Just think of all the Christmas treats you can put together!

Get your hands on the Instant pot Multi-Use Cooker ($309) here.

If 8L is more than you can imagine, you can definitely downsize for this 5L MasterPro one for $309.95 (down from $400).

And don’t forget to pick up a recipe book on your way out! For hot pot users, we recommend the Korean Instant Pot Cookbook, which you can grab here for 37.95. As for you air fryer wizards, look to the appropriately named Air Fryer Cookbook, featuring 600+ ideas that beginners will love. You can shop it here for $16.32.

