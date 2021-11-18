What’s New on Disney Plus in December 2021

The weird thing about franchise canon is you have to take the good with the bad. This means that Disney/Lucasfilm has spent the better part of the past decade working overtime to fix the parts of the official Star Wars storyline that, uh, don’t really work — retroactively making them at least seem better by retconning in cool worldbuilding and character detail after the fact.

Whether this works for you is a personal decision. Myself, I’m probably not going to watch six seasons of The Clone Wars just so I can ignore the storytelling failings of the prequel trilogy, and I wouldn’t even entertain the notion for The Rise of Skywalker. But I do appreciate the way all these ancillary TV series are serving as apologies to the actors whose careers took a hit along the way: Temura Morrison had to suffer the indignity of being cast in the worst of the prequels (Attack of the Clones), so the least they could do was keep him busy doing voiceover work for 10 years and then give him his own streaming series on Disney+.

I mean, probably The Book of Boba Fett (Dec. 29) wasn’t just created as a mea culpa to the actor, but that’s a nicer idea than “maximizing Q4 subscriber retention” or whatever. And certainly everyone seemed to dig Morrison’s return to the iconic armour in season two of The Mandalorian. The trailer indicates the spinoff will follow Fett, whose slow digestion over the course of a thousand years has been greatly exaggerated, as he attempts to organise the criminal underworld on Tatooine about five years after General Leia choked Jabba to death with his own chains. It looks pretty slick, even if I could do with a Star Wars series not covered in sand (so coarse, so irritating).

Also in December, Disney’s streaming service will be the (don’t) go-to (theatres) spot to see Encanto, the new animated musical about a Columbian family whose members have all been blessed with magical abilities — until a girl is born who has none. When her family’s powers start to go haywire, you will be unsurprised to learn that she may in fact turn out to be the one who can save them all. If the bones of the plot seem familiar, the art style, which incorporates elements of Columbian culture and folk art, at least continues the mega-corporation’s efforts to diversify its animated offerings. And Lin-Manuel Miranda handles the music, which is great for anyone who thinks Moana’s soundtrack rules (me).

Here’s everything else arriving in December, including a new animated adaptation of the Diary of a Wimpy Kid books (Dec. 3) and a few cool documentary offerings from National Geographic; one of them, The Rescue (Dec. 3), takes us back to the real-life operation to save those kids who got trapped in a flooded mine in Thailand back in 2018 (possibly the last time the whole world united to feel good about anything).

