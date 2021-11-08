What’s Coming on Disney+ Day on Nov. 12

Disney+ is having a party, y’all, celebrating two years of owning the streaming world, along with pretty much everything else. While you’ll be able to enjoy most of the celebration just by logging in to your Disney+ app on Friday, November 12, the company is hosting events across its various platforms and networks, both real-world and online.

How to participate in the November 12 Disney+ event

If you’re already a Disney+ subscriber, that’s easy enough. Most of the magic will happen within the company’s app, with new releases across the Disney’s major brands (Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic). So existing subscribers can just head over to Disney+ on Friday and check out the premieres (more on those below).

Finally, if you happen to be visiting a Disney park this Friday, you’ll be treated to a 30-minute early entry, as well as special deals on photo packages.

What to expect from the November 12 Disney+ event

Streaming debuts:

The heart of all of this is the streamer’s extensive (and growing) library, so the biggest push centres around its big premieres. There’s plenty of fun stuff coming on Friday, but the first two here are definitely the biggies. Shang-Chi, in particular, was a big box office moneymaker that only came out two months ago (it’s also the best of Marvel’s 2021 output).

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings (along with a new making-of documentary)

Jungle Cruise

Home Sweet Home Alone (a new reboot)

Olaf Presents: Frozen Fever (the first in a new series of shorts)

Paperman

The Ballad of Nessie

Feast

Get a Horse! (inspired by Mickey Mouse cartoons of the 20s)

The Little Matchgirl

Tick Tock Tale

Tangled Ever After

Ciao Alberto (a new Pixar short, and sequel to Luca)

The Simpsons in Plusaversary (a brand-new Simpsons short)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (the first five episodes of season 2)

Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett

Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special

Entrelazados

Dopesick (internationally — not in the United States)

In addition to the premieres, Disney’s various social media platforms, including a new TikTok (all @DisneyPlus), are promising some surprise sneak peeks. This is pure speculation, but I wouldn’t be at all surprised if we were treated to a new trailers for The Book of Boba Fett and Hawkeye.

In addition to all that, Disney is also planning tie-ins, ads, and shout-outs across all of the company’s on-air channels, and also celebrating Disney+ rollouts in South Korea and Taiwan, so it will all be almost impossible to miss — wherever you are on the planet. It’s a small world, after all.