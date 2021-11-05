What to Watch in Australia This Weekend

It took a few years, but we now have an overabundance of streaming services in Australia. Each may have its pros and cons, but they all have good content, and keeping up with what to watch each week can be a challenge.

That’s where we come in. Each week, we’ll highlight the hottest movies and TV shows on Australian streaming services to help you plan your weekend binge-watch.

Here’s what’s grabbing our attention this week:

What to watch on Netflix Australia

Netflix has dipped into gaming this week in more ways than one. Arcane is an animated original series from the streamer set in the League of Legends universe. It airs episodes weekly starting this weekend.

You can also check out Locke & Key season 2 and other spooky Netflix content if you’re still catching up on Halloween.

What to watch on Stan

We could all use a bit of love right now so there’s no better time to dive into the second season of Love Life on Stan. Anna Kendrick is out this season and William Jackson Harper (The Good Place) is in as a new single looking for love.

New weekly episodes on Stan also include season 2 of Hightown and the new teen drama One of Us Is Lying.

What to watch on Disney+

It’s pretty quiet in the lead up to Disney+ day on the Disney streaming service but you can check out the Home Alone series in the lead up to Christmas and the new Home Sweet Home Alone release next week.

Only Murders In The Building has also aired its season finale which means if you haven’t watched it yet you can binge all the episodes back to back.

What to watch on Binge

This week (and every week) on Binge it’s all about Succession. The long-awaited third season has finally arrived and everyone is loving it (our office included). Who will win in the Roy family civil war? We still don’t know but battle lines are being drawn.

Binge is also airing weekly episodes of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Doom Patrol, Batwoman, Legacies, Supergirl and Impeachment: American Crime Story if any of those take your fancy,

What to watch on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video has dropped a whole lot of Christmas movies this week, but one thing you may have missed over Halloween was the streaming debut of The Green Knight. Dev Patel stars in the re-telling of Arthurian legend that is full of action and adventure.

What to watch on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is gifting us the final season of Dickinson this week. Hailee Steinfeld stars as the iconic poet in a period yet modern retelling of her life and in season 3 we’ll see the story follow the impact of the Civil War in the U.S.

We’re also still getting weekly episodes of Invasion, Morning Wars and sci-fi series Foundation.

What to watch on Paramount+

The new contender in the streaming market is Paramount+ and it’s steadily bulking up its offering of content.

The biggest hitter for Paramount+ this weekend is the premiere of Dexter: New Blood. After years the serial killer with a moral code is coming back to our screens as Dexter moves on from his limberjack life and starts anew in a small town. Or at least tries to. The series debuts on November 7.

What to see in cinemas in Australia

Movies are officially back and this week is a big one.

For starters, we have the latest Marvel movie from Nomadland director Chloe Zhao, Eternals. If you need a quick guide before seeing the new Marvel film, we’ve got you covered.

Halloween Kills and The Many Saints of Newark are also new at cinemas this week.

We’re also getting the return of the Sydney Film Festival this week. Tickets are on sale now and some seriously great movies are waiting to welcome you back to Sydney cinemas.

You can also catch these movies in theatres:

Malignant

The Harder They Fall

Antlers

The Last Duel

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The Suicide Squad

Love You Like That

Free Guy

Jungle Cruise

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Paw Patrol: The Movie

What are we obsessing over?



Here’s what’s keeping the Lifehacker Australia team occupied!

Lauren: I have been hanging out for season 3 of Dickinson to arrive on Apple TV+ and can’t wait to dive in this week. This show is such a breath of fresh air in the typically stuffy historical period drama landscape and Hailee Steinfeld continues to prove she is a star. It’s a real shame we have to say goodbye to it.

Steph: Hot take… my recommendation this week is The Bachelorette. I know, I know, people hate reality TV and all that, but hear me out. For a show that has a history of poor representation for anyone who isn’t a white straight cis person, I have found this season of The Bachelorette incredibly refreshing. Brooke Blurton is a warm and genuine leading lady and discussions around her identity as a queer First Nations woman have been really touching to see on mainstream telly. Representation matters and I’m all in on this season of a show I had all but given up on.

Mel: Aside from being completely obsessed with Succession, and patiently waiting for season 2 of The Great, I’m watching season 2 of Love Life on Stan. The first season was a slow burn for me – a lot of character I just didn’t like – but I was glad I stuck with it. So far, season 2 is a little more hard-hitting. It’s weekly episodes, so patience is required.

Feel free to let us know what you’re watching right now in the comments.

See you next week!