How to Watch HBO Max’s Gossip Girl Reboot in Australia

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Hey Upper Eastsiders, Gossip Girl is officially back.

It’s hard to believe it’s been almost 10 years since we said goodbye to the teens at Constance Billard. But have no fear because a new crop of rich and privileged adolescents are back in HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot.

What’s happening in the Gossip Girl reboot?

The new Gossip Girl is more of a sequel series than a whole reboot. It’s set in the same universe and takes place years after the ending of the original series.

HBO Max’s synopsis reads:

Nine years ago, the original Gossip Girl website shut down. But after a new generation of New York’s young elite takes control of private school Constance Billard, the notorious blogger remerges as the number one source into their scandalous lives.

Like all big reveals, the identity of Gossip Girl was a disappointment for a lot of fans at the end of the original series.

The reboot doesn’t have that problem since the series already revealed the faces behind the account in its first episodes.

Here’s the trailer to tell us more.

Gossip Girl took a break for a couple of months – spreading all those secrets takes time, ok? – but is now coming back with the second half of its first season.

Here’s what we can expect from the rest of season one.

Who’s in the cast?

The original Gossip Girl made relatively unknown actors like Blake Lively, Chace Crawford and Penn Badgley household names and the same thing is set to happen with this new cast.

Emily Alyn Lind, Eli Brown, Whitney Peak, Thomas Doherty, Jordan Alexander, Evan Mock, Zión Moren0, Adam Chanler Berat, Johnathan Fernandez, Tavi Gevinson and Jason Gotay make up just a handful of Gossip Girl’s new characters.

And while you won’t see any of the original cast members in this series (that we know of), arguably the most important character of all is coming back.

Kristen Bell will once again lend her iconic voice as Gossip Girl’s narrator and I simply cannot wait to see which spicy secrets she’s dropping next.

When and where can you watch the Gossip Girl reboot?

In the US Gossip Girl airs on HBO Max, but here in Australia, we can stream it via Binge.

The first six episodes of season one are available to stream now and the Gossip Girl returns for part two on November 25. The remaining six episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays.

If you want to catch up on the original seasons of Gossip Girl you can also do that over on Binge.

Wondering what else is streaming this month? Check out the full list.

XOXO