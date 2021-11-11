Christmas Weather: Here’s What Seasonal Predictions Can Tell Us So Far

I must inform you that Christmas Day is currently speeding around the corner. I guess that’s what happens if you spend a good chunk of the year stuck inside your home, hey? Anyway. No matter how you’re choosing to spend the Christmas season this year, it’s always a good idea to keep an eye on the weather if you’re trying to plan.
Christmas Day and Boxing Day have traditionally been bloody hot summer’s days in Australia, sometimes with rain to cool it down in the evening. So how does 2021 stack up?
What’s the weather outlook for Christmas Day and Boxing Day?
As you’re probably assuming, the details we currently have are pretty loose. We do still have a few weeks to go, after all. But we do have some initial predictions, and an indication of what we can expect from the summer months more generally, which can act as a guide.
Naturally, we’ll update this piece as more weather forecasts for Christmas Day, Boxing Day and the rest of the holiday period begin rolling out for 2021. But for the moment, here are the key points to take note of:
- The Bureau of Meteorology has shared that from November through to January, Queensland, NSW, Victoria and eastern Tasmania, along with patches of northern SA and central NT, should expect higher than usual rainfall.
- Rainfall is expected to be “unusually high (in the top 20% of historical records)” for eastern Australia from December to February.
- WA, northern NT, the Queensland coastline, south-eastern SA, western Victoria and western Tasmania should prepare for higher than average maximum temperatures. Below median daytime temperatures are likely for eastern NSW and eastern Victoria.
- Median minimum temperatures for most of Australia are also expected to be higher than normal across December to February.
- “Central Pacific sea surface temperatures remain cooler than average, with climate models indicating La Niña thresholds will be met in November and maintained until at least January 2022. This pattern is likely to be contributing to the wetter than average outlooks for eastern Australia. The Indian Ocean Dipole is expected to return to neutral during November.”
So, yeah. The broad outlook is that the coming summer months will be hotter and wetter for a good chunk of Australia. Fingers crossed it doesn’t impact your holiday plans too much!
Christmas Day weather predictions for 2021
AccuWeather has a very early weather forecast across all the major cities for Christmas Day and Boxing Day in 2021. While it can probably be expected these predictions will change, here’s what we have so far.
Sydney weather
Christmas Eve:
- Temperature: 20-25 °C
- Weather: Mostly cloudy, thunderstorms
- Chance of rain: 61%
- Wind: South/South East
Christmas Day:
- Temperature: 20-28 °C
- Weather: Mostly sunny
- Chance of rain: 10%
- Wind: South/South East
Boxing Day:
- Temperature: 17-28 °C
- Weather: Mostly cloudy
- Chance of rain: 25%
- Wind: North/North East
Brisbane weather
Christmas Eve:
- Temperature: 21-29 °C
- Weather: Cloudy with thunderstorms
- Chance of rain: 68%
- Wind: North East
Christmas Day:
- Temperature: 23-30 °C
- Weather: Mostly sunny
- Chance of rain: 25%
- Wind: South/South East
Boxing Day:
- Temperature: 23-31 °C
- Weather: Partly sunny
- Chance of rain: 8%
- Wind: North East
Melbourne weather
Christmas Eve:
- Temperature: 18-27 °C
- Weather: Mostly cloudy, thunderstorms
- Chance of rain: 61%
- Wind: North West
Christmas Day:
- Temperature: 14-28 °C
- Weather: Mostly cloudy
- Chance of rain: 25%
- Wind: East
Boxing Day:
- Temperature: 13-24 °C
- Weather: Mostly cloudy, showers
- Chance of rain: 60%
- Wind: West
Darwin weather
Christmas Eve:
- Temperature: 25-34 °C
- Weather: Rather cloudy with a shower or thunderstorm around
- Chance of rain: 56%
- Wind: West/South West
Christmas Day:
- Temperature: 25-34 °C
- Weather: Cloudy and thunderstorms
- Chance of rain: 60%
- Wind: West
Boxing Day:
- Temperature: 24-35 °C
- Weather: Showers and thunderstorms; partly cloudy
- Chance of rain: 40%
- Wind: West
Adelaide weather
Christmas Eve:
- Temperature: 17-31 °C
- Weather: Mostly sunny
- Chance of rain: 1%
- Wind: North West
Christmas Day:
- Temperature: 12-31 °C
- Weather: Partly sunny
- Chance of rain: 5%
- Wind: South
Boxing Day:
- Temperature: 13-29 °C
- Weather: Mostly cloudy
- Chance of rain: 25%
- Wind: South West
Hobart weather
Christmas Eve:
- Temperature: 14-22 °C
- Weather: Partly sunny
- Chance of rain: 2%
- Wind: East/North East
Christmas Day:
- Temperature: 11-22 °C
- Weather: Periods of clouds and sun
- Chance of rain: 15%
- Wind: East/North East
Boxing Day:
- Temperature: 11-21 °C
- Weather: Mostly cloudy with showers
- Chance of rain: 15%
- Wind: North/North West
Canberra weather
Christmas Eve:
- Temperature: 14-25 °C
- Weather: Rather cloudy with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm
- Chance of rain: 61%
- Wind: East
Christmas Day:
- Temperature: 14-28 °C
- Weather: Intervals of clouds and sunshine with a couple of thunderstorms around
- Rain: 60%
- Wind: North/North East
Boxing Day:
- Temperature: 10-27 °C
- Weather: Mainly cloudy with afternoon thunderstorms
- Chance of rain: 64%
- Wind: North West
Perth weather
Christmas Eve:
- Temperature: 14-26 °C
- Weather: Periods of clouds and sunshine
- Chance of rain: 25%
- Wind: South West
Christmas Day:
- Temperature: 17-26 °C
- Weather: Sunny
- Rain: 0%
- Wind: South/South West
Boxing Day:
- Temperature: 18-27 °C
- Weather: Sunny
- Chance of rain: 0%
- Wind: South
All-round it looks like Australia should have pretty decent Christmas Day weather, aside from some possible rain for Darwin and Melbourne. As we mentioned earlier, however, bear in mind this is the weather and it will probably change in the lead up to the big day.
This article on Christmas and Boxing Day weather 2021 has been updated since its original publication.
