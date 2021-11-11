Christmas Weather: Here’s What Seasonal Predictions Can Tell Us So Far

I must inform you that Christmas Day is currently speeding around the corner. I guess that’s what happens if you spend a good chunk of the year stuck inside your home, hey? Anyway. No matter how you’re choosing to spend the Christmas season this year, it’s always a good idea to keep an eye on the weather if you’re trying to plan.

Christmas Day and Boxing Day have traditionally been bloody hot summer’s days in Australia, sometimes with rain to cool it down in the evening. So how does 2021 stack up?

READ MORE First Nations Seasonal Calendars Do a Far Better Job of Categorising Aussie Weather

What’s the weather outlook for Christmas Day and Boxing Day?

As you’re probably assuming, the details we currently have are pretty loose. We do still have a few weeks to go, after all. But we do have some initial predictions, and an indication of what we can expect from the summer months more generally, which can act as a guide.

Naturally, we’ll update this piece as more weather forecasts for Christmas Day, Boxing Day and the rest of the holiday period begin rolling out for 2021. But for the moment, here are the key points to take note of:

The Bureau of Meteorology has shared that from November through to January, Queensland, NSW, Victoria and eastern Tasmania, along with patches of northern SA and central NT, should expect higher than usual rainfall.

Rainfall is expected to be “unusually high (in the top 20% of historical records)” for eastern Australia from December to February.

WA, northern NT, the Queensland coastline, south-eastern SA, western Victoria and western Tasmania should prepare for higher than average maximum temperatures. Below median daytime temperatures are likely for eastern NSW and eastern Victoria.

Median minimum temperatures for most of Australia are also expected to be higher than normal across December to February.

“Central Pacific sea surface temperatures remain cooler than average, with climate models indicating La Niña thresholds will be met in November and maintained until at least January 2022. This pattern is likely to be contributing to the wetter than average outlooks for eastern Australia. The Indian Ocean Dipole is expected to return to neutral during November.”

So, yeah. The broad outlook is that the coming summer months will be hotter and wetter for a good chunk of Australia. Fingers crossed it doesn’t impact your holiday plans too much!

Christmas Day weather predictions for 2021

AccuWeather has a very early weather forecast across all the major cities for Christmas Day and Boxing Day in 2021. While it can probably be expected these predictions will change, here’s what we have so far.

Sydney weather

Christmas Eve:

Temperature: 20-25 °C

20-25 °C Weather: Mostly cloudy, thunderstorms

Mostly cloudy, thunderstorms Chance of rain: 61%

61% Wind: South/South East

Christmas Day:

Temperature: 20-28 °C

20-28 °C Weather: Mostly sunny

Mostly sunny Chance of rain: 10%

10% Wind: South/South East

Boxing Day:

Temperature: 17-28 °C

17-28 °C Weather: Mostly cloudy

Mostly cloudy Chance of rain: 25%

25% Wind: North/North East

Brisbane weather

Christmas Eve:

Temperature: 21-29 °C

21-29 °C Weather: Cloudy with thunderstorms

Cloudy with thunderstorms Chance of rain: 68%

68% Wind: North East

Christmas Day:

Temperature: 23-30 °C

23-30 °C Weather : Mostly sunny

: Mostly sunny Chance of rain: 25%

25% Wind: South/South East

Boxing Day:

Temperature: 23-31 °C

23-31 °C Weather : Partly sunny

: Partly sunny Chance of rain: 8%

8% Wind: North East

Melbourne weather

Christmas Eve:

Temperature: 18-27 °C

18-27 °C Weather: Mostly cloudy, thunderstorms

Mostly cloudy, thunderstorms Chance of rain: 61%

61% Wind: North West

Christmas Day:

Temperature: 14-28 °C

14-28 °C Weather: Mostly cloudy

Mostly cloudy Chance of rain: 25%

25% Wind: East

Boxing Day:

Temperature: 13-24 °C

13-24 °C Weather : Mostly cloudy, showers

: Mostly cloudy, showers Chance of rain: 60%

60% Wind: West

Darwin weather

Christmas Eve:

Temperature: 25-34 °C

25-34 °C Weather: Rather cloudy with a shower or thunderstorm around

Rather cloudy with a shower or thunderstorm around Chance of rain: 56%

56% Wind: West/South West

Christmas Day:

Temperature: 25-34 °C

25-34 °C Weather: Cloudy and thunderstorms

Cloudy and thunderstorms Chance of rain: 60%

60% Wind: West

Boxing Day:

Temperature: 24-35 °C

24-35 °C Weather : Showers and thunderstorms; partly cloudy

: Showers and thunderstorms; partly cloudy Chance of rain: 40%

40% Wind: West

Adelaide weather

Christmas Eve:

Temperature: 17-31 °C

17-31 °C Weather: Mostly sunny

Mostly sunny Chance of rain: 1%

1% Wind: North West

Christmas Day:

Temperature: 12-31 °C

12-31 °C Weather: Partly sunny

Partly sunny Chance of rain: 5%

5% Wind: South

Boxing Day:

Temperature: 13-29 °C

13-29 °C Weather : Mostly cloudy

: Mostly cloudy Chance of rain: 25%

25% Wind: South West

Hobart weather

Christmas Eve:

Temperature: 14-22 °C

14-22 °C Weather: Partly sunny

Partly sunny Chance of rain: 2%

2% Wind: East/North East

Christmas Day:

Temperature: 11-22 °C

11-22 °C Weather : Periods of clouds and sun

: Periods of clouds and sun Chance of rain: 15%

15% Wind: East/North East

Boxing Day:

Temperature: 11-21 °C

11-21 °C Weather : Mostly cloudy with showers

: Mostly cloudy with showers Chance of rain: 15%

15% Wind: North/North West

Canberra weather

Christmas Eve:

Temperature: 14-25 °C

14-25 °C Weather: Rather cloudy with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm

Rather cloudy with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm Chance of rain: 61%

61% Wind: East

Christmas Day:

Temperature: 14-28 °C

14-28 °C Weather : Intervals of clouds and sunshine with a couple of thunderstorms around

: Intervals of clouds and sunshine with a couple of thunderstorms around Rain: 60%

60% Wind: North/North East

Boxing Day:

Temperature: 10-27 °C

10-27 °C Weather : Mainly cloudy with afternoon thunderstorms

: Mainly cloudy with afternoon thunderstorms Chance of rain: 64%

64% Wind: North West

Perth weather

Christmas Eve:

Temperature: 14-26 °C

14-26 °C Weather: Periods of clouds and sunshine

Periods of clouds and sunshine Chance of rain: 25%

25% Wind: South West

Christmas Day:

Temperature: 17-26 °C

17-26 °C Weather: Sunny

Sunny Rain : 0%

: 0% Wind: South/South West

Boxing Day:

Temperature: 18-27 °C

18-27 °C Weather : Sunny

: Sunny Chance of rain: 0%

0% Wind: South

All-round it looks like Australia should have pretty decent Christmas Day weather, aside from some possible rain for Darwin and Melbourne. As we mentioned earlier, however, bear in mind this is the weather and it will probably change in the lead up to the big day.

This article on Christmas and Boxing Day weather 2021 has been updated since its original publication.