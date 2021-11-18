The Least Siri Can Do Is Pronounce Your Name Correctly

Siri is no one’s favourite virtual assistant, and if it’s also always pronouncing your name wrong, it’s doing little to endear itself to you. As recently as iOS 14, you could let Siri know its pronunciation was incorrect, and tell it the correct way to say your (or another contact’s) name. This method has been removed in iOS 15, but there’s still a way to fix it.

How to fix Siri’s incorrect name pronunciations in iOS 15

Screenshot: Pranay Parab

To change how Siri pronounces names in iOS 15, head to the Contacts app, where you’ll find fields letting you enter phonetic names for each contact, so you you can specify the correct way to pronounce the first and last names for each. (Apple is considerate enough to allow you to provide correct pronunciations in the “Company Name” field as well.)

Here’s how you can fix Siri’s name pronunciations in iOS 15: