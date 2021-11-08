The Best Advent Calendars for Adults, Because We All Deserve a Daily Treat

If 2021 has taught us anything, it’s that it is time we stop settling for less — and yes, that extends to your advent Christmas calendars — because life’s too short to wake up to dingy bargain bin chocolates.

That’s why we’ve rounded up the best advent calendars in the business (so far) that will have you jumping out of bed at the first ring of your alarm clock.

Valued at over $370, Amazon’s Beauty Calendar is stacked with international and local makeup, skincare and haircare brands like Weleda, Olay, Burts Bees, Rimmel and more. It’s available for pre-order now and goes on sale from Oct 29.

You can pre-order Amazon’s Beauty Calendar ($99.99) from Amazon here.

Don’t spend three hours in T2 trying every flavour in sight (and then four more trying to narrow down your favourites) when you can get the ultimate assortment delivered straight to your door in time for a December treat. With black, herbal, green and fruit teas, you — and the tea connoisseur in your life — won’t be limited for choice. 24 reasons to smile? Make that 25 because it’s also on sale now for $33.75.

You can buy the T2 24 Reasons to Smile Calendar from Amazon ($33.75) here.

The hotly anticipated Lovehoney calendar is finally here — and it’s even better than last year. “Bursting at the seams with toys to tickle your fancy and jingle your bells” according to the brand, it’s loaded with 24 couples’ sex toys that’ll ensure a not so silent night.

You can buy the Lovehoney Best Sex of Your Life Couple’s Sex Toy Calendar (Man + Woman $136) here.

If you’re a whisky lover, or you’ve got a friend who is one, you can’t go past this advent calendar from Whisky Loot. It comes with 24 30mL premium whiskies from 6 different countries and 19 regions. Orders will be shipped by November 20 in time for December 1.

You can buy the 2021 Whisky Loot Calendar (usually $379, now $279) from Whisky Loot here.

Loaded with head-to-toe treats, the Body Shop advent calendar has everything from bubble bath to body butter. We don’t want to give too much away, that’s half the fun after all, but you can shop the advent calendar below.

You can buy The Body Shop’s Share the Joy Calendar ($100) here.

Containing 17 full-size and eight travel-size products from cult-favourite brands like Augustinus Bader, Dr. Barbara Sturm and 111Skin the NET-A-PORTER beauty Advent calendar is a launch that you won’t want to miss.

You can buy Net-A-Porter’s Beauty Calendar ($410) here.

Lovers of fragrance can count down to Christmas with 24 luxe Glasshouse Fragrance gifts ranging from candles, bath and body products and its brand new perfume collection. If you’re keen to get your hands on this striking gift option, it’s $250.

You can buy the Glasshouse’s Calendar ($250) here.

If you’re a Harry Potter stan and lover of LEGO, this is a pretty sweet option. Each day in the calendar will unveil a new, festive Harry Potter LEGO piece – ready to add to your collection.

You can buy the LEGO Harry Potter Calendar from Amazon ($52.02) here.

ALDI is known to be the home of a whole heap of impressive festive gifts every year. In 2021 though, we can’t go past the Vittoria Coffee option. Gifting 25 days of coffee pods is sure to make a whole lot of people happy.

You can buy the Vittoria Coffee Calendar from ALDI ($19.99) here.

Take your Christmas Day makeup look to the next level (even if it’s just for your nanna’s lounge room) with Benefit’s The More the Merrier advent calendar set. Valued at over $245, you can get your hands on Benefit’s brow bestsellers, mascaras, pore primers and face powders for less than half the price, which is giving us big Santa’s-come-early energy.

You can buy the Benefit The More the Merrier Advent Calendar Set from Myer ($119) here.

Jetting off on a much-needed holiday this Christmas? Adore Beauty’s advent calendar has you covered for the ride with an advent calendar filled with travel-friendly mini goodies. Think classic skincare essentials, haircare and cult-fave beauty buys.

You can buy the Adore Beauty Advent Calendar from Adore Beauty ($99.95) here.

