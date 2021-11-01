Australia’s Supermarket Products of the Year Include Some Crowd Favourites

The winners of a very important election have been revealed today. The items that nabbed Australia’s favourite grocery products have been announced and there are some surprise winners amongst old favourites. Over 5,000 Aussie shoppers cast their votes in this year’s Product of the Year Awards which highlighted 37 winners from our supermarket aisles.
In the 13th year of the awards, Coles came out with 11 wins while Woolworths took home six. However, Woolworths held the preference in a consumer shopping experience with voters preferring the retailer’s online shopping UE, range of fresh products and commitment to sustainability.
The top categories were easy snacks, frozen meals and ready-to-eat products, proving that not everyone was partial to cooking every night during the lockdown.
“The ongoing and unexpected restrictions have no doubt made Australian household consumption habits shift considerably. Now we’re seeing people having to work from home more, manage more people in their household and even in many instances, home-school children, which is leaving the average Aussie short on time and capacity to prepare lavish meals.” Product of the Year Director, Sarah Connelly said.
The awards are based on six criteria: relevance, uniqueness, excitement, likeability, distinctiveness and innovation.
What made the product of the year awards in 2021?
Here’s your full list of Product of the Year winners for 2022.
Food and Drink
- Coles Express Urban Coffee Culture Coffee
- Coles Express Beef Pie 175g (Hot Food)
- Daley St Dark Ground Coffee 200g
- Coles Kitchen Green Goddess Salad Kit
- Coles PerForm Open Chicken Fajita 330g Frozen Meal
- Coles Ultimate 40% Triple Chocolate Chip Cookies
- Coles Made Easy Slow Cooked Pork & Beef Meatballs in tomato sauce 800g
- Coles Finest Angus Beef, Herbs & Spices Sausages 500g
- Coles Australian Streaky Bacon 200g
- Dilmah Tea Organic Range 20s (8 Variants)
- Old El Paso Tortilla Pockets
- 25 Degrees South Pasta Range
- Plantry Plant Based Meals
- Lakanto Maple Flavoured Syrup with Monkfruit Sweetener 375ml
- Lakanto Monkfruit Sweetener Baking Blend 200g
- Nando’s Bag & Bake Range
- Spliits Veggie Crispbread
- San Remo Performance Pasta
- Leggo’s Organic Sauces
- Twisted Healthy Treats Rich Chocolate Ice Cream Licks
- Woolworths Quick Pasta Spirals 300g
- Plantitude Coconut Natural Yoghurt 500g
- Lyre’s G&T (non-alcoholic)
Health and Hygiene
- Finishing Touch Flawless Dermaplane Glow (Female Grooming)
- Bulldog Skincare Original Bamboo Razor (Men’s Grooming)
- Eczema Shield Kids (Children’s Probiotics)
- Little One’s Size 2 Ultra Dry Nappies Infant 4-8kg Boys & Girls 56 Pack
- Balnea Premium Body Lotion Geranium, Sandalwood and Neroli 500ml
Petcare
- Elevate Adult Dry Cat Food Seafood & Rice with Sweet Potato 800g
- Farmers Market Home-Styled Shreds (Dog)
Home
- NRG Super Alkaline AAA 24 Pack (Batteries)
- Koala The Calm As Mattress
- Koala Cushy Sofa Bed
- Raid Earth Options Botanicals Multi Insect Killer
- Macro Whole Living Laundry Powder Geranium and Musk 1kg
There are some interesting trends from the 2022 Product of the Year awards including a nice uptick in sustainable and vegan products.
Old El Paso came in as a favourite again this year with its new tortilla pockets that look like ice cream cones and Koala is also turning heads with its comfortable homewares.
Do you agree with the products that topped this year’s list? Let us know in the comments!
