Australia’s Supermarket Products of the Year Include Some Crowd Favourites

The winners of a very important election have been revealed today. The items that nabbed Australia’s favourite grocery products have been announced and there are some surprise winners amongst old favourites. Over 5,000 Aussie shoppers cast their votes in this year’s Product of the Year Awards which highlighted 37 winners from our supermarket aisles.

In the 13th year of the awards, Coles came out with 11 wins while Woolworths took home six. However, Woolworths held the preference in a consumer shopping experience with voters preferring the retailer’s online shopping UE, range of fresh products and commitment to sustainability.

The top categories were easy snacks, frozen meals and ready-to-eat products, proving that not everyone was partial to cooking every night during the lockdown.

“The ongoing and unexpected restrictions have no doubt made Australian household consumption habits shift considerably. Now we’re seeing people having to work from home more, manage more people in their household and even in many instances, home-school children, which is leaving the average Aussie short on time and capacity to prepare lavish meals.” Product of the Year Director, Sarah Connelly said.

The awards are based on six criteria: relevance, uniqueness, excitement, likeability, distinctiveness and innovation.

What made the product of the year awards in 2021?

Here’s your full list of Product of the Year winners for 2022.

Food and Drink

Coles Express Urban Coffee Culture Coffee

Coles Express Beef Pie 175g (Hot Food)

Daley St Dark Ground Coffee 200g

Coles Kitchen Green Goddess Salad Kit

Coles PerForm Open Chicken Fajita 330g Frozen Meal

Coles Ultimate 40% Triple Chocolate Chip Cookies

Coles Made Easy Slow Cooked Pork & Beef Meatballs in tomato sauce 800g

Coles Finest Angus Beef, Herbs & Spices Sausages 500g

Coles Australian Streaky Bacon 200g

Dilmah Tea Organic Range 20s (8 Variants)

Old El Paso Tortilla Pockets

25 Degrees South Pasta Range

Plantry Plant Based Meals

Lakanto Maple Flavoured Syrup with Monkfruit Sweetener 375ml

Lakanto Monkfruit Sweetener Baking Blend 200g

Nando’s Bag & Bake Range

Spliits Veggie Crispbread

San Remo Performance Pasta

Leggo’s Organic Sauces

Twisted Healthy Treats Rich Chocolate Ice Cream Licks

Woolworths Quick Pasta Spirals 300g

Plantitude Coconut Natural Yoghurt 500g

Lyre’s G&T (non-alcoholic)

Health and Hygiene

Finishing Touch Flawless Dermaplane Glow (Female Grooming)

Bulldog Skincare Original Bamboo Razor (Men’s Grooming)

Eczema Shield Kids (Children’s Probiotics)

Little One’s Size 2 Ultra Dry Nappies Infant 4-8kg Boys & Girls 56 Pack

Balnea Premium Body Lotion Geranium, Sandalwood and Neroli 500ml

Petcare

Elevate Adult Dry Cat Food Seafood & Rice with Sweet Potato 800g

Farmers Market Home-Styled Shreds (Dog)

Home

NRG Super Alkaline AAA 24 Pack (Batteries)

Koala The Calm As Mattress

Koala Cushy Sofa Bed

Raid Earth Options Botanicals Multi Insect Killer

Macro Whole Living Laundry Powder Geranium and Musk 1kg

There are some interesting trends from the 2022 Product of the Year awards including a nice uptick in sustainable and vegan products.

Old El Paso came in as a favourite again this year with its new tortilla pockets that look like ice cream cones and Koala is also turning heads with its comfortable homewares.

Do you agree with the products that topped this year’s list? Let us know in the comments!