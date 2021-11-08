Real Life Reviews: The Lenovo Q27q-10 Isn’t Just a Pretty Face

Once a long-neglected area in the homes of many, home offices have been given quite the workout through 2020 and 2021. Working from home for months on end meant loads of us had to take a long, hard look at the way we had set up these spaces and the elements within them.

One of the elements that are often overlooked is monitor choice.

For this Real Life Review, we’re taking a peek at the Lenovo Q27q-10 monitor and how it works as a feature in your everyday home office.

But first, specs. Here’s everything you need to know:

Panel Size: 27-inch

Screen Dimension (W x H): 596.74 x 335.67 mm 23.49 x 13.21 inches

Panel Type: In-Plane Switching

Backlight (WLED,CCFL): WLED

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Resolution: 2560 x 1440

Pixel Pitch (H x V): 0.2331 x 0.2331 mm

Viewing Angle (H x V): 178° / 178°

Response Time (Typical, extreme): 4ms (Extreme) 6ms (Typical)

Refresh Rate: 75 Hz

Brightness 300 cd/m2

Contrast Ratio (typical): 1000:1

Dynamic Contrast Ratio (typical): 3M:1

Colour Support: 16.7 Million

Colour Gamut: sRGB (1931) 99% sRGB

Anti-glare: Yes

Video Input Signals: 1 x HDMI 1.41 x DP 1.2

Audio Signals: 1 x Audio out

So, how did I find my time with the Lenovo Q27q-10 monitor, and did it improve my WFH setup?

What’s good?

First thing’s first. Setting up this monitor was super easy, and incredibly intuitive. It didn’t take more than a couple of minutes to get the stand sorted, which is always a nice plus.

The design of the Lenovo Q27q-10 is also seriously slick. What stands out about this model is that it looks noticeably more elegant than your average computer monitor. It’s something that can sit on display in your home office and won’t be a clunky eyesore when you’re off the clock.

As someone who has her desk set in the middle of a pretty public part of her home – it sits right next to the living room – it’s a huge win to know that having the monitor sitting in full view won’t mess with the aesthetic of my home.

The monitor is also lovely and thin (6.9 mm); it doesn’t take up too much desk space while offering a 27-inch display.

In terms of how impressive that display is, there are a few elements I really enjoyed. To start, the 3-side NearEdgeless bezels mean the screen space is well-used. It feels really quite large. The brightness and resolution are also quite good for your average home-office monitor.

Considering my work doesn’t see me playing with design or anything to that effect, I found the display offered everything I needed.

The Lenovo Q27q-10 also does a more than fine job of streaming content, if you’re hoping to watch your favourite shows on here.

What’s not so good?

The tilt function for the stand is not something I played around with much if I’m being honest. But while it offered a reasonable degree of movement (up and down only), I found myself hoping for a little more adjustment flexibility.

There’s no built-in way to adjust the height, for example, so taller users may need to pop some books underneath.

There are other monitors out there which will offer sharper resolution, so if your needs lie in photo editing, or you just crave the highest-possible definition picture, then perhaps this model monitor isn’t for you. That would really only be in pretty particular cases, though.

Verdict

Looking at the Lenovo Q27q-10 monitor as a stylish option for home office use, it offers a really positive experience. I felt my whole WFH set-up come together once I introduced this baby into the fold.

At $429 (or $364 presently at Officeworks) it’s also set at a mid-level price point which will make it a real contender for folks looking to sharpen up the look of their home offices while getting a great, reliable monitor at the same time.