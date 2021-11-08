Where You Can Buy a PS5 in Australia [Updated]

Launched back in November of last year, the Playstation 5 has quickly become one of gaming’s hottest commodities. Despite being a massive release the supply of the PS5 hasn’t exactly met the demand for it, with every retailer in Australia frequently selling out of the console.

Here’s what you need to know to bring you up to speed with the PS5, including new updates on where you can buy one. And if you’re looking for a deal for PS5 games and accessories, here’s where you can pick up a few of those.

Update 9/11: EB Games is now taking pre-orders for PS5 Disc consoles in-store. Get in quick!

JUST ANNOUNCED: PlayStation®5 Disc Consoles are available to preorder today instore! Visit your local store from 9am to preorder yours. $200 deposit required. 1 Per Person. Strictly limited. Preorders available instore only. Find Your Store: https://t.co/NRZpvT9VUE pic.twitter.com/Ug5gE7ne5d — EB Games Australia (@EBGamesAus) November 8, 2021

Where can you buy a PS5 in Australia?

Isn’t that the million-dollar question? Since its launch, we’ve seen stock of the PS5 sporadically pop up at a variety of different retailers. There’s no real telling when a store will have stock, and even when the console does become available again, it’s usually snapped up in minutes.

To help streamline the process, here’s a list of all the places you should be regularly checking for PS5 stock (we’ll update this article as stock becomes available through them).

Just a heads up before you do commit to buying a PS5 – make sure you’re getting the right version. There’s the standard edition, which takes discs and retails at $749.95, and there’s the digital version, which doesn’t take discs and sells for $599.95.

Amazon Australia

Big W

EB Games

The Gamesmen

The Good Guys

Harvey Norman

JB Hi-Fi

Target

What PS5 games can you currently buy in Australia?

If you were lucky enough to snag a PlayStation 5, here’s every physical game you can currently buy for your new console:

What PS5 games can you pre-order in Australia?

