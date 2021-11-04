Level Up Your Life

Oprah’s Favourite Things Is Back for 2021 and We Want It All

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo

Published 1 hour ago: November 4, 2021 at 5:01 pm -
Filed to:christmas
giftsoprahshopping
Oprah’s Favourite Things Is Back for 2021 and We Want It All
(Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for Global Citizen)
At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Well, it’s early November and naturally, that means holiday content is in full force. I don’t know how we got here so quickly either, but let’s roll with it. As is the annual tradition of the festive season, the incomparable Oprah has shared her list of Favourite Things for 2021 and it’s packed full of potential gift ideas for every person in your life (including yourself).

As you’ll likely be aware by now, the postage situation across Australia is causing shoppers a bit of grief, and while we have a breakdown of the cut-off dates for Christmas deliveries, there’s really no harm getting a head start on your shopping this year. You want your impressive pressies to arrive in time, you know?

In any case, if you’re in need of inspiration for Christmas gift ideas, or you’re just curious about what has caught the attention of Oprah this year, here are some highlights from her list of 110 picks.

Oprah’s Favourite Things for 2021

In her round-up, Oprah shared that this year, her list of choices celebrate “small businesses, women-owned brands, and items created by people of colour”.

The gifts have been categorised into 10 areas: Stylish Gifts, Cozy Gifts, Home Gifts, Kitchen Gifts, Beauty Gifts, Tech Gifts, Pet Gifts, Food Gifts, Children’s Gifts and our favourite, Books and Writing Gifts.

Here are some stand out choices from the bunch.

Stylish:

Cozy:

Home:

Kitchen:

Beauty:

Tech:

Pets:

Books and writing:

As you can imagine, these Christmas gift ideas don’t even scratch the surface of what’s in Oprah’s list of favourite things, but hopefully, it’s a solid starting point.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo is the Editor of Lifehacker Australia.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.