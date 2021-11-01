All the Major Video Game Releases to Look Out for in November

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The lead up to Christmas is a pretty hectic time for new video game releases and that is definitely true of November 2021. Coming off a packed October with the likes of Far Cry 6, Metroid Dread and the new Nintendo Switch OLED, we have even more games to look forward to this month.

November is stuffed with remasters of old favourites like Skyrim and Grand Theft Auto, but it also has some hefty new additions for first-person shooter fans with a new Call of Duty and Battlefield on offer.

Here are some of the best new games coming out in November 2021 and where you can buy them.

What new video games are releasing in November 2021?

Unpacking

Release date: November 2

We love a good Aussie-made game and Unpacking from the team at Witch Beam Studios already looks like it will be a new classic.

The game is simple but wholesome, and it follows a character’s life through the different housing moves they make. Players are able to literally unpack a person’s life from the boxes they own and choose how to set up each new home they move into.

Pre-order it now: Switch | Xbox | PC

Just Dance 2022

Release date: November 4

It’s time for another year of Just Dance. The 2022 edition features a bunch of new bangers to dance along to including hits from Imagine Dragons, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, Beyonce and The Weeknd.

Pre-order it now: PS5 | PS4 | Xbox | Switch

Call of Duty Vanguard

Release date: November 5

There’s no shortage of Call of Duty games out there so what does Vanguard bring to the table in 2021?

COD: Vanguard drops players into World War II as it explores the origins of the special forces. Characters are inspired by real-life military personnel and will take players to the different frontlines of the war.

There’s both a single-player campaign and online multiplayer, as well as the popular zombies mode.

Pre-order it now: PS5 | PS4 | Xbox Series X/S| Xbox One | PC

Forza Horizon 5

Release date: November 9

Forza Horizon fans have been hankering for the fifth instalment ever since it was revealed. Forza Horizon 5 is the first in the franchise to take full advantage of the Xbox Series X’s power with 4K graphics, 60fps, ray tracing and a bunch of new vehicles and maps to careen around in.

The game also introduces a vibrant and evolving open world that has dynamic weather and new rewards to unlock. Everything about the game so far looks stunning and will no doubt be a treat for Forza fans.

Pre-order it now: Xbox Series X/S | Xbox One | PC

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Release date: November 9

If you’ve been dreaming of building your own dinosaur theme park ever since Jurassic Park came out then Jurassic World Evolution is for you. The second iteration is bigger and better with more dinosaur species, larger maps and more detailed animal behaviours.

There will also be additional guest features, sandbox challenges and a new Chaos Theory mode to level up your simulator experience. Plus Jurassic World Evolution 2 has a campaign based on Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, so you can live the movie through the game.

Pre-order it now: PS4 | Xbox | PC

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

Release date: November 11 (digital), December 7 (physical)

The Grand Theft Auto wheel never seems to stop spinning and fresh off the news that GTA V is getting a next-gen upgrade is another remaster of the original trilogy.

The Definitive Edition brings new graphical upgrades, GTA V-style controls and targeting and a whole bunch of extra details that bring the old games to life on new consoles.

The new trilogy will be released first on digital platforms with physical game releases for Switch, Xbox and PlayStation coming later in December 2021.

Pre-order it now: PS4 | Xbox | Switch

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Anniversary Edition

Release date: November 11

Another game that’s been remastered many times over is The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, which arrives on next-gen consoles just in time for the game’s 10th anniversary.

Those with the Skyrim Special Edition will be able to upgrade to Xbox Series X and PS5 editions of the game for free, but for those who have never indulged in the game before, the 2021 Anniversary Edition is here for you. The new release features a bunch of new Creator Club content and all previously released DLC so you won’t miss out on any part of the Skyrim experience.

Pre-order it now: PS4 | Xbox

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Release date: November 19

Yet another remaster coming this month is Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl which makes its way to the Switch 15 years after its release on the Nintendo DS.

Nostalgia will be high in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl as you take your trainer through the Sinnoh region and encounter the mysterious and many Pokémon on your way to being a champion.

Pre-order it now: Brilliant Diamond | Shining Pearl

Battlefield 2042

Release date: November 19

Rounding out the month is EA’s next Battlefield game. Battlefield 2042 places the first-person shooter game in the future and gifts players a cutting edge arsenal of weapons along with new challenges like dynamic weather.

Multiplayer modes can now include up to 128 players for all-out warfare and Battlefield 2042 remasters some of the franchise’s classic maps for a new generation including Caspian Border and El Alamein.

Pre-order it now: PS5 | PS4 | Xbox Series X/S | Xbox One | PC

It’s another big month of gaming with plenty of Christmas gift ideas to stuff your shopping list with. Let us know which new November video game you’re most excited about!