Netflix Games Have Arrived, Here’s How You Can Play

It’s been known for a while now that Netflix would be expanding into games, and that day has finally arrived. The streaming service has started to roll out its gaming offering worldwide and there are a few titles already available.

Here’s how Netflix Games works.

What is Netflix Games?

For a long time now Netflix has been our go-to for finding movies and TV shows to watch. Now the streamer is moving into mobile games as well.

These games will be rolled into your existing Netflix subscription and appear inside the Netflix app on your mobile device. Netflix says there are no additional fees, ads or in-app purchases, so if you’re asked to fork out some dollars it’s probably a scam.

While the games will be played within the Netflix app you will need to download each one from your device’s app store.

Here’s how you can access Netflix Games: ✅ Login to the Netflix app ✅ Access Netflix Games from the homepage or the games tab ✅ Select the game you want to to play ✅ Download the game via your device’s app store ✅ Play the game through the Netflix app pic.twitter.com/7tYtZuD10A — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 2, 2021

Games will also not be available on Kids profiles and a pin will be required for games if you’ve set one up.

What games are available on Netflix?

At launch Netflix Games has five options:

In a blog post Netflix said it’s trying to cater to every kind of player:

Just like our series, films and specials, we want to design games for any level of play and every kind of player, whether you’re a beginner or a lifelong gamer. And we’re just getting started. We’re excited to continue improving our mobile gaming experience and adding to our entertainment offering in the months ahead.

No Squid Game yet and I’m still waiting for a Queen’s Gambit mobile game that will teach me how to win at chess, but c’est la vie.

Which devices can you use?

Currently, Netflix Games is only available on Android devices with an iOS rollout in development. If you have an Android you should be able to see the games in your app right now – just make sure you’ve updated to the latest version.

Just like when streaming, users on the same Netflix account will be able to play simultaneously up to the device limit in your plan.

Netflix said some of its mobile games will require a consistent internet connection while others will be available to play offline.

While we wait for more games to make their way onto Netflix here are some series recommendations to keep you entertained. Maybe one of them will become a game one day?