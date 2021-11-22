Morning Wars: Here’s What to Expect after the Season 2 Finale

Another season of Apple TV+’s Morning Wars (aka The Morning Show) has been and gone. It was a pretty interesting season with a lot of shakeups that leave the wait until season 3 of the show pretty unbearable.

To help the time pass, we’ve gathered everything we know about season 3 of Morning Wars so far.

What do we know about Morning Wars season 3?

How did Morning Wars season 2 end?

I’m assuming that if you’re searching for information on season 3 of Morning Wars, you’ve likely already sped through the previous two seasons. If not consider this your spoiler warning.

At the end of Morning Wars season 2, we watched Alex’s struggles with coronavirus. The show had been tracking the rise of the virus around the world all season, and so for the finale, we got to watch Jennifer Aniston, who plays Alex, pretend to struggle with the deadly disease.

To capitalise on this, the network decided it would be a good idea to show Alex on-air suffering with COVID-19. Chip (Mark Duplass) also decided it was a good idea to willingly put himself in contact with Alex and will now likely also be infected with COVID.

The entire team was sent to work from home until further notice while the world figures out exactly what is going on.

Good old COVID-19 screwed with basically everyone else’s plans, including Cory’s (Billy Crudup) launch of his lacklustre streaming service UBA+. After his event was cancelled, he decided to help Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) seek her missing brother and also decided this was a good time to tell her he was in love with her. She didn’t respond because immediately afterwards she got a call that her brother had been found.

All season, Bradley had been dealing with being outed over her relationship with Laura Peterson (Julianna Margulies), so this new development makes things quite awkward going into season 3.

Daniel (Desean Terry) also decided to quit The Morning Show because they were simply not appreciative of his skills. Good for you, man!

Ok, now you’re all caught up, what do we know about season 3?

Is Morning Wars Season 3 happening?

So, before we all get too excited, Apple is yet to confirm whether Morning Wars will return for a third season. But with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon on board, they’d be crazy not to, right?

While Morning Wars hasn’t been picked up yet, executive producer Kerry Ehrin has clearly put some thought into where a third season could go. She told Deadline in an interview that there would likely be a time jump between seasons and that she hopes to explore some character pairings more deeply.

“I definitely want to see more of Bradley and Laura. I feel like Alex has come to a place for the first time since the pilot of accepting who she is and facing her worst fears, and I want to see how the phoenix rises from the ashes for her, and learning how to have a full life and be present and loving. “I’m curious where the fate of UBA is going. I love the Cory-Stella relationship. I think they are a great story about sort of the transition of the old world and the new world, and I think they’re both just such rich characters, and I’m excited to see how they develop.”

Morning Wars Season 3: Release date

Assuming Apple does go ahead with another season of Morning Wars, we likely won’t see it for a while.

In an instance of life imitating art, the entire production of Morning Wars was delayed due to COVID-19, which resulted in season 2 premiering two years after season 1.

Hopefully, it won’t be another two-year wait this time around, but with a potential third season yet to be filmed or even written, it’s not coming out any time soon.

While you wait, you can find all episodes of Morning Wars over on Apple TV+.

