5 Mocktails to Entice You to Go Alcohol-Free

The festive season can be a lot of fun, but all those parties can take their toll. If you’re thinking about cutting down on your alcohol consumption, you can’t go wrong with these mocktails.

Thankfully, these days there are lots of low and alcohol-free options — there are even dedicated alcohol-free bars!

And the dieticians behind the fitness app Move With Us have made it even more enticing to go alcohol-free with these quick and easy mocktails.

Virgin Watermelon Mojito

What you’ll need:

200g watermelon

75ml dry ginger ale

50ml soda water

Mint leaves, to taste

Directions:

Add watermelon and ice to a blender and blend until combined. Pour watermelon mixture into a glass and top with ginger ale and soda water. Mix to combine. To serve, top with mint leaves.

Mimosa Mocktail

What you’ll need:

75ml orange juice

75ml pineapple juice

50ml Soda Water

Directions:

Add orange and pineapple juice to a flute glass. Top with soda water.

Lychee & Passionfruit Spritzer

What you’ll need:

40g lychee

30g passionfruit pulp

100ml lemonade

100ml sparkling mineral water

Mint leaves, to taste

Directions:

Remove peel and pip from lychees (or use canned) and slice in half. Add lychees, passionfruit pulp, crushed mint leaves, lemonade and mineral water to a tall glass and stir to combine. Serve topped with additional fresh mint leaves, if desired.

Cherry & Grapefruit Mocktail

What you’ll need:

60g cherries

150ml lemonade

80g grapefruit

Mint leaves, to taste

Directions:

Remove pips and stalks from cherries. Mash half of cherries into a glass and reserve remaining cherries. Slice half of grapefruit and set aside. Squeeze remaining grapefruit juice into glass. Pour lemonade into glass and top with remaining grapefruit slices, cherries, and mint leaves. Ice can be added, if desired.

Green Tea, Cucumber & Orange Mocktail

What you’ll need:

120g orange

30g cucumber

100ml green tea

Directions:

Slice cucumber and cut orange in half. Brew green tea and allow to cool. Fill a glass halfway with ice. Juice half of orange and pour juice over ice followed by green tea. Cut remaining orange into slices and add to glass with cucumber slices.

How easy?! Cheers to us.