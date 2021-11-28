5 Mocktails to Entice You to Go Alcohol-Free

The festive season can be a lot of fun, but all those parties can take their toll. If you’re thinking about cutting down on your alcohol consumption, you can’t go wrong with these mocktails.
Thankfully, these days there are lots of low and alcohol-free options — there are even dedicated alcohol-free bars!
And the dieticians behind the fitness app Move With Us have made it even more enticing to go alcohol-free with these quick and easy mocktails.
Virgin Watermelon Mojito
What you’ll need:
- 200g watermelon
- 75ml dry ginger ale
- 50ml soda water
- Mint leaves, to taste
Directions:
- Add watermelon and ice to a blender and blend until combined.
- Pour watermelon mixture into a glass and top with ginger ale and soda water. Mix to combine.
- To serve, top with mint leaves.
Mimosa Mocktail
What you’ll need:
- 75ml orange juice
- 75ml pineapple juice
- 50ml Soda Water
Directions:
- Add orange and pineapple juice to a flute glass.
- Top with soda water.
Lychee & Passionfruit Spritzer
What you’ll need:
- 40g lychee
- 30g passionfruit pulp
- 100ml lemonade
- 100ml sparkling mineral water
- Mint leaves, to taste
Directions:
- Remove peel and pip from lychees (or use canned) and slice in half.
- Add lychees, passionfruit pulp, crushed mint leaves, lemonade and mineral water to a tall glass and stir to combine.
- Serve topped with additional fresh mint leaves, if desired.
Cherry & Grapefruit Mocktail
What you’ll need:
- 60g cherries
- 150ml lemonade
- 80g grapefruit
- Mint leaves, to taste
Directions:
- Remove pips and stalks from cherries. Mash half of cherries into a glass and reserve remaining cherries.
- Slice half of grapefruit and set aside. Squeeze remaining grapefruit juice into glass.
- Pour lemonade into glass and top with remaining grapefruit slices, cherries, and mint leaves. Ice can be added, if desired.
Green Tea, Cucumber & Orange Mocktail
What you’ll need:
- 120g orange
- 30g cucumber
- 100ml green tea
Directions:
- Slice cucumber and cut orange in half. Brew green tea and allow to cool. Fill a glass halfway with ice.
- Juice half of orange and pour juice over ice followed by green tea. Cut remaining orange into slices and add to glass with cucumber slices.
How easy?! Cheers to us.
