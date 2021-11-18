How to Stop Your iPhone 12 or 13 From Frequently Dropping Calls

If your iPhone won’t stop dropping calls, it can be difficult to troubleshoot. After all, you can’t just switch to Cingular Wireless anymore, and without the support of the network with the fewest dropped calls, what are you supposed to do? If your issue is tied to an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13, however, there is a new fix that can help.

Apple pushed out a new update on Wednesday, Nov. 17. Now, if you’re rocking an iPhone 11 or earlier, you likely had no idea this update even existed. At the same time, if you don’t pay attention to iPhone updates, regardless of which iPhone you have, you might not have known about it, either.

This particular update, iOS 15.1.1, is only available for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models. That goes for the iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max, as well as the iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max. All eight of these iPhones are eligible for this update, and that’s because of the one reported purpose the update serves:

iOS 15.1.1 improves call﻿ drop performance on iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models.

While the update doesn’t promise to eliminate dropped calls, it does suggest that whatever causes the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models to frequently drop calls has been identified and fixed. Whether or not your particular iPhone is experiencing these issues, you’ll be well served to update your device as soon as possible.

How to update to iOS 15.1.1

To update your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 to iOS 15.1.1, go to Settings > General > Software Update. If your iPhone is fully up to date, you’ll see that here. If your iPhone isn’t updated, however, you’ll see 15.1.1 appear here. Tap “Download and Install,” then follow the on-screen instructions to complete the update. If you have “Automatic Updates” enabled, you can simply allow your iPhone to update overnight when connected to both wifi and power.