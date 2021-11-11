This Honey Mustard Roast Is the Ham Glaze Recipe You’ve Been Searching For

It’s November, which means we’ve all got end of year festivities on the brain. And if there’s one thing that’s synonymous with the holidays, it’s a roast. If you’re hoping to impress your loved ones (slash yourself) with a particularly tasty roast this year, here’s a ham glaze recipe worth filing away.

And if you’re not big on the holidays, this will also work beautifully as a Sunday roast option, too.

Coming from TikTok creator @caithlincooks, the ham glaze recipe combines the classic elements of honey and mustard to give your roast a flavour-filled coating.

If you’re keen to check out the recipe, you can watch @caithlincooks’ prep video below.

How to make @caithlincooks’ honey and mustard ham glazed ham

If you’d like to try this ham glaze at home, @caithlincooks shared her recipe on her TikTok account, which we’ve referenced below.

In this recipe, the TikTok creator uses gammon which is an English style of ham, but theoretically, there’s no reason you can’t use this on any style of roast ham.

Directions:

Add your ham into a deep pot filled with water and bring to a boil. @caithlincooks shares that here she pours away the water, then covers the ham with cold water again, along with 2 ham stock cubes, 1 sliced onion, 1 sliced leek, 1 sliced carrot, 2 bay leaves and 1 tbsp peppercorns. Boil for 1 hour, turn the meat after 30 minutes. Remove ham, cut away the string and score the top of the meat. Brush a layer of mustard onto the ham and add a layer of honey on top. Add to the oven at 180 degrees for 30 minutes per 500g, then an extra 30 minutes. Every 30 minutes, add another layer of honey to the meat. Once ready, remove from the oven and leave the ham to rest for 15 minutes before serving.

Once you’ve got your ham recipe sorted, you may be looking for some advice on how to prep the perfect potatoes. Lucky for you, we have precisely that ready for you to sink your teeth into next.