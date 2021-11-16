Grammys 2022: How to Watch the Awards Night in Australia

The 64th Grammy Awards night is coming up soon, music fans. Though the music industry awards ceremony was temporarily delayed in 2021, it’s returning to its usual spot in the first few weeks of the year in 2022.

If you’re excited to hear everything there is to know about the major music event, keep reading because we’ve pulled together a list of every important detail regarding the 2022 Grammy Awards.

What are the Grammys?

The Grammy Awards night, which is lauded as one of the biggest events in the music industry, is centred on recognising the work of music artists.

Awards nominations are submitted and voted on by members of the Recording Academy. There’s a whole process that goes into selecting nominees and naming award recipients that you can read about here.

Updates to the voting process have been announced in 2021 following criticism from previous years. Most recently, and publically, by The Weeknd.

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. is quoted in a statement from April 2021 saying:

“It’s been a year of unprecedented, transformational change for the Recording Academy, and I’m immensely proud to be able to continue our journey of growth with these latest updates to our Awards process. “This is a new Academy, one that is driven to action and that has doubled down on the commitment to meeting the needs of the music community. While change and progress are key drivers of our actions, one thing will always remain — the GRAMMY Award is the only peer-driven and peer-voted recognition in music. We are honored (sic) to work alongside the music community year-round to further refine and protect the integrity of the Awards process.”

When and where are the 2022 Grammy Awards held?

The 2022 Grammys will be held on January 31, 2022, at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles. The show is set to kick off at 8:00 pm PT which converts to 3:00 pm on February 1st, 2022 in AEDT.

Nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards show will take place on November 24 if you’re keen to keep a close eye on the major contenders for next year.

Who is hosting this year?

Last year, we saw Trevor Noah take the role of host for the Grammys, but no word just yet on who will be hosting the 2022 event.

Which artists are performing?

We’re going to have to wait a while longer to hear who will be performing at the Grammy Awards in 2022. But let’s hope the organisers don’t repeat the mistakes of 2021 by asking an artist who is set to be snubbed in the nomination process.

How do I watch the Grammys awards night in Australia?

The Grammys has shared you can stream the entire evening from Grammy.com. In the States, the event will be airing exclusively on CBS and CBS All Access.

In Australia, Network 10 was the one to air the awards night in 2021 so we can assume this year will follow suit. We’ll update this post with additional details on timings once they become available.

Who’s expected to win big?

While we wait on nominations to be announced, opinions on potential Grammy winners in 2022 are light. However, there has been talk of Taylor Swift potentially having a solid year, and Jack Antonoff, Mickey Guyton and Wizkid have been included in Rolling Stones’ list of Grammy contenders for 2022 as well.

This article has been updated since its original publish date to feature details on watching the 2022 Grammy awards from Australia.