Everything We Know About The Matrix Resurrections

Matrix fans, look alive because we have some exciting news to share with you about the hit film franchise. Last we chatted about The Matrix 4, reports from NME indicated an Instagram post shared by a makeup artist from the production (Shunika Terry) had revealed the name of the project.

Titles of The #Matrix4 has leaked online by the makeup artist who worked with the cast. The new sequel will bring back at least two dead characters to the Matrix. The Title explains a lot about what we can expect from the movie#MatrixResurrection #Matrix4https://t.co/gRfOTh5XCv pic.twitter.com/St44iPqA5M — Nerding Reviews (@nerdingreview) January 30, 2021

From that supposed leak, it was believed that the film would be titled The Matrix Resurrections.

Warner Bros. announced at CinemaCon 2021 that this rumoured title is correct. The Matrix 4 is officially titled The Matrix Resurrections. In addition to that, a first peek at the film was shared, as our friends at Gizmodo have written.

And now, we have our first official look at the trailer for the new Matrix film.

The Matrix Resurrections: Trailer

We didn’t have to wait long after CinemaCon for our first proper look at The Matrix Resurrections. The first official trailer was released on September 9.

It’s safe to say there is a lot going on here and it looks like The Matrix Resurrections is going to be everything you’d expect from a Matrix film.

You can also find a bunch of strange teases of the film on the interactive website for The Matrix Resurrections.

What can we expect from The Matrix 4?

Spoilers for older Matrix films ahead.

In terms of the storyline, we don’t know much just yet, even after that epic trailer.

There’s not much to go off from the synopsis except that Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will be back in their famous roles as Neo and Trinity respectively for a new mind-bending adventure that takes us back into the Matrix.

This will be a direct sequel to the original franchise which means The Matrix Resurrections has some explaining to do about how Neo and Trinity are back from the dead.

It seems from the trailer that perhaps our heroes have been re-uploaded into the Matrix somehow with no recollection of their previous lives. Neo spends a lot of time contemplating whether his life is real, and it seems a steady diet of blue pills is helping to keep him in check.

When he chooses the red pill, however, things really kick off (just like last time).

Neo still seems to have all his reality-altering powers, and the trailer gives us a peek at some of the action-packed slow-mo sequences we’ve come to know and love from The Matrix franchise.

There’s also a bunch of new faces, including Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as a very convincing Morpheus replacement and Jonathon Groff as a mysterious new character. Is he a friend? Is he a foe? You never know in the Matrix.

One foe it looks like we will be seeing again is Agent Johnson (played again by Daniel Bernhardt), as well as the dangerous sentinels who still seem to be operating in the ‘real world’.

How all this ties together is anyone’s guess, but we’ll have all our mysteries solved when The Matrix Resurrections hits screens.

We also have a look at a couple of new posters for The Matrix Resurrections.

And here’s a look at the international poster.

Who is involved in the cast line-up?

The Matrix Resurrections is being directed by Lana Wachowski, who you may remember also directed the original trilogy alongside Lilly Wachowski.

It stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Priyanka Chopra, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick, Christina Ricci, Telma Hopkins, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Brian J. Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.

What’s the release date for The Matrix Resurrections?

Release dates have been shuffled a lot over the past two years, but if all goes according to plan, The Matrix Resurrections will be released in Australian cinemas on December 26.

This is slightly later than the U.S. theatrical release date of December 22, which means Aussies will be stuck waiting again, but only for a few days this time.

The fourth Matrix will also be released on HBO Max in the U.S., but we won’t get a simultaneous streaming launch here in Australia. However, you can catch up on the existing trilogy in the meantime.

Where can I watch earlier films?

If you’d like to brush up on your Matrix history, you can find The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions on Netflix.

We’ll be sure to update this article as soon as we have more news on The Matrix: Resurrections.

This article has been updated with additional news since its original publication date.