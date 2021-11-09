Clean Up With up to $200 off Dyson Vacuums Today

If you’re one of those people who is dedicated to Olympic-level home cleaning (which who hasn’t been lately?!), boy do I have some good news for you. Dyson is offering up to $200 off RRP on some of their most popular vacuums and fans during Click Frenzy Main Event 2021.

If you’ve never had the spare cash to invest in a Dyson, but have yearned for their supreme sucking abilities, now’s the time to get your hands on one of the below great deals.

Keep reading to shop those hefty discounts on the Dyson V7, V8, and Pure Cool Me fan.

This model features powerful suction for versatile cleaning and has up to 40 minutes of runtime. The v8 also includes two cleaner heads and four tools.

Dyson V8 Animal vacuum cleaner was $699, now $599 (save $100)

The v7 is small but packs a huge punch. It has up to 30 minutes of fade-free suction and weighs only 2.3kg, making it the lightest cord-free vacuum.

Dyson v7 Motorhead Origin cordless vacuum cleaner was $599, now $399 (save $200)

If you’re in the market for a new fan for summer, the Dyson personal purifier fans could be just the ticket. It uses a special Core Flow™ technology and a unique dome mechanism to deliver a cooling, purified airflow – wherever you need it (aka on you at all times). It also comes with an oscillating setting and a sleep timer for those long hot summer nights.

Dyson Pure Cool Me personal purifier fan was $499, now $299 (save $200)

RN, they’re also slinging a range of gift-with-purchase deals, too. You can score yourself a bonus battery and charger kit valued at $149 with the Dyson Omni-glide, two bonus gifts valued up to $98 with the Dyson Supersonic and more.

You can check out all the best Click Frenzy Main Event 2021 deals right here.