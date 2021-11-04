Planhacker: Contact-Free NBN Plans With No Setup Fees

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Contracts suck. If you’re looking for a new NBN plan, there’s no longer a need to commit to a fixed-length term. Many providers now let you leave whenever you want. Contract-free NBN plans are great because you leave your telco at any time, for any reason.

Maybe you’ve found a better deal, maybe performance got worse, or maybe you want to try out 5G home internet.

Modem purchases are optional on many providers, but there are a few that require you to buy a model they range when you subscribe to a new plan. As such, we’re only looking at plans where the modem is optional, and where you won’t get hit with any other upfront fees or exit fees.

Cheap, unlimited contract-free NBN 50 plans

If you’re looking for a cheap NBN plan, free is hard to beat. Aussie Broadband is currently offering new customers their first month free, which is a big discount from the standard $79 per month fee. To get your first month for free, use the promo code FASTMONTH when you’re signing up. Since the plan is contract-free, you’re always able to leave during your free month if you’re not happy with your service.

Outside of free month offers, SpinTel is one of your cheapest options. You’ll pay $54 per month for your first six months, and then $64.95 per month thereafter. Even at full price, SpinTel’s plan is cheaper than most full price NBN 50 plans.

Tangerine is also worth considering at $54.90 per month for your first six months, and then $69.90 per month thereafter. Tangerine has a 14-day risk-free trial offer. If you’re not happy and want to leave within your first two weeks, Tangerine will refund your plan fees. You can’t get a refund of your modem if you buy one through the telco, but Tangerine’s modems are unlocked.

If you’d prefer to avoid timed discounts, MATE is charging $69 per month for its NBN 50 plan. You can save a further $10 per month by bundling a MATE SIM-only plan. These start at $20 per month with 10GB and are powered by the Telstra network.

Cheap, unlimited contract-free NBN 100 plans

As with its NBN 50 plans, Aussie Broadband is offering new customers a free month on NBN 100. You’ll pay $99 per month after, and once again you’ll need to use the promo code FASTMONTH.

Free months aside, SpinTel is one of your cheapest options if you’re after an NBN 100 plan. You’ll pay $69 per month for your first six months, and $84.95 per month thereafter. Better yet, SpinTel reports typical evening speeds of 100Mbps on NBN 100 plans, meaning the plan should ostensibly be congestion-free.

Superloop is a hair more expensive, billing $69 per month for your first six months, and $89.90 per month thereafter. Superloop’s typical evening speeds are a tad slower at 96Mbps, however.

Since these plans are all contract-free, you’re more than welcome to leave as soon as your promo period runs out. If you’re happy to change provider every six months, there’s no reason you have to pay full price for an NBN plan.

But if you don’t want to think about changing providers, MATE is offering a $79 per month unlimited NBN 100 plan. Once again, you can save even more by bundling your MATE NBN plan with a MATE mobile plan for a $10 per month discount. MATE’s evening speeds are however on the lower side, at 83Mbps.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.