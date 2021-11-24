Prepare for Your Next Outdoor Adventure With These Black Friday Camping Deals

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

With the holiday season right around the corner, now is the perfect time to start planning out a camping trip. Before you head out to the great outdoors, there are a few pieces of essential equipment that you’ll need in your camping kit. The good news is, there’s a lot of great Black Friday 2021 deals for camping gear on sale already.

Here are some of the best deals for camping gear that you can pick up during this Black Friday.

Save up to 50% off Olight torches

A torch is one of those essential camping items that you can’t do without, and when it comes to torches, you can’t do much better than Olight. Its range of torches come in all shapes and sizes, and use LEDs, meaning that they’ll last longer than a standard light bulb while also eating less battery.

These torches are quite sturdy too, so you won’t have to worry about them breaking when in your travel pack or camping kit. Olight also sells a range of incredibly powerful torches, such as the X9R Marauder which can reach an astounding brightness of 25,000 lumens.

Depending on how much you spend with Olight, you’ll also receive a free bonus gift, which ranges from a whistle to a Warrior X Turbo torch. These deals won’t go live until 10pm (AEDT) on November 25, but you’re able to bookmark the pages now.

Get cooking with 41% off Jetboil camping stoves

Want to cook up a hot dinner or breakfast while out camping? Jetboil’s range of portable stoves will bring the heat that you want, while also small and lightweight enough that you’ll barely notice that you’re carrying them around in the first place. These stoves come in a range of sizes and will make sure your snags are cooked all the way through.

You can check out Jetboil’s Black Friday deals for camping stoves below:

READ MORE The Best Camping Chairs for Every Occasion, From Loveseats to Recliners

Stay hydrated with these CamelBak bargains

Every camper needs a trusty water bottle, and a good one will serve you for many trips to come. Not only can you grab a deal on CamelBak’s range of bottles, but you can also grab a nice discount on its range of hydration packs and vests. These bottles are a handy way to keep your water secure, while the hydration packs provide a convenient way to sip away while trekking around.

You can check out the CamelBak Black Friday deals here:

Time to grab a Garmin smartwatch with up to 55% off

Do you love the great outdoors and tech equally? Then why not combine those two loves into a handy smartwatch. You can save up to 55% off a range of Garmin’s smartwatches, which includes the Fenix 6, the Venu 2S and the Instinct.

Most of these watches come with some form of heart rate and blood oxygen saturation monitoring, along with select features like GPS, barometric altimeter and/or a three-axis compass. So you can keep track of how you are and where you are while out camping.

Here a few Black Friday 2021 highlight deals below:

Get 20% off Naturehike’s portable tents

If you’re heading out on a hike over a few days, you’ll need something to sleep in while in the great outdoors. The only problem is that the more gear you bring means more you have to carry.

Naturehike’s tents are lightweight and portable, making them a great option if you want something that won’t literally drag you down. From single person tents to three, these tents will keep you covered, warm and dry regardless of what environment you’re in.

Check out these in-tents Black Friday deals below:

Check out the rest of Lifehacker Australia’s Black Friday 2021 deal round-ups here.