Give Your Tool Kit a Refresh With These Bosch Sales

Are you looking for a good excuse to give your tool shed a bit of an overhaul, or maybe you want to get in some early Christmas shopping for the home improvement fan in your life (not to be confused with a Home Improvement fan)? If you head over to Amazon between now and November 30, you can pick up a range of tool deals as part of Black Friday 2021.
Name a tool, and there’s a pretty good chance that it’s currently on sale, with limited-time offers running every day. There’s a lot on sale, so here are a few of the highlight Bosch deals, sorted by category.
Before you commit to buying, some of these appliances don’t come with one of Bosch’s battery packs. So you make sure you have one of those on-hand as well if you don’t already.
Bosch Screwdriver and Drill Set Deals
- Bosch 50-Piece X-Line Titanium Drill and Screwdriver Bit Set – now $29.99 (down from $41.95)
- Bosch 70-Piece X-Line Titanium Drill and Screwdriver Bit Set– now $38 (down from $47.50)
- Bosch Professional 35-Piece Drill Bit and Impact Control Screwdriver Bit Set – now $49 (down from $79.95)
- Bosch 43-Piece X-Line Drill and Screwdriver Bit Set – now $27.38 (down from $36.50)
Bosch Drill Deals
- Bosch Cordless UniversalImpact 18 Drill – now $111.20 (down from $139)
- Bosch EasyImpact 550 Drill – now $64 (down from $79)
- Bosch PBD 40 Bench Drill – now $247 (down from $429)
Bosch Cordless Screwdriver Deals
- Bosch IXO VI Premium Cordless Screwdriver – now $59 (down from $79)
- Bosch IXO V Cordless Screwdriver (Basic Set) – now $55.20 (down from $69)
- Bosch IXO V Cordless Screwdriver (Full Set) – now $50 (down from $79)
Bosch Saw Deals
- Bosch Cordless Brushless AdvancedCut 18 NanoBlade Saw (Without Battery) – now $159 (down from $199)
- Bosch KEO Cordless Garden Saw – now $119.20 (down from $149)
- Bosch EasyCut 50 Saw – now $130.40 (down from $163)
- Bosch AdvancedRecip 18 Saw (Without Battery) – now $129 (down from $159)
Bosch Grinder and Sander Deals
- Bosch Cordless Advanced Orbit 18 Sander (Without Battery) – now $99 (down from $135)
- Bosch PEX 300 AE Orbital Sander – now $69 (down from $96)
- Bosch PWS 620-100 Angle Grinder – now $45 (down from $59)
Other Bosch Tool Deals
- Bosch PLR 50 C Laser Rangefinder (50m) – now $139 (down from $179)
- Bosch PLR 25 Laser Rangefinder (25m) – now $74 (down from $89)
- Bosch GlassVAC Solo – now $66.20 (down from $79.99)
