You Can Score up to 70% Off Cult Beauty Products with These Black Friday Deals

‘Tis the season to stock up on your favourite cult-beauty buys this Black Friday 2021. With everything from basics like concealer, moisturiser, foundation and beauty sponges right through to your more expensive beauty tools like hairdryers and hair removal devices, we think it’s in your best interests to take a hot look at what’s on offer.

The best part? Hundreds of big name brands like GHD, Hugo Boss, Calvin Klein, NYX and Maybelline are taking part in the fun with product prices slashed by a cheeky up to 70 per cent. My bank account is bracing itself.

Want to know the insider deets? Right, this way…

The best Black Friday beauty deals on offer:

If you’re in the market for a new hair straightener, then GHD’s Black Friday deals are, by far, the place to look with big savings on lots of hot tools and haircare. This Platinum+ Styler alone monitors heat 250 times per second to maintain 185ºC optimal styling temperature. That’ll leave you with 70 per cent stronger hair, 20 per cent more shine and two times more colour protection. Its unique wishbone hinge and round barrel also enables versatile, snag-free styling to create a range of looks, from sleek straight locks to curls, flicks and waves.

You can buy the GHD Platinum+ Styler ($249.99) from Amazon here.

They say your makeup is only as good as your base, and I’ll back this statement to the grave. Whenever I start with a moisturiser and my NYX Pore Filler primer before putting on my foundation, it not only lasts all damn day, but gives my face a much smoother finish. Can we also get a hell yeah to its 100% vegan formula?

You can buy the NYX Professional Makeup Pore Filler Primer ($12.47) from Amazon here.

I first heard of this lil’ baby on TikTok, where people have been describing it as a “godsend” product for hair health and growth. All you have to do is smooth a little bit of oil on the ends of your locks, and hello, frizz-free shine, baby. The perfect post-beach hair essential. You might also want to hide this from the men in your life, because legend has it, it doubles as a great product for beard growth.

You can buy the Olaplex Hair Bonding Oil ($34.99) from Amazon here.

The Maybelline Instant Age Rewind is the jack of all trades in the concealer world. From erasing and correcting to highlighting and contouring, this product does it all. Its carefully shaped tip also makes it perfect for getting in and around your dark circles for optimal coverage.

You can buy the Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Multi-Use Concealer ($9.97) from Amazon here.

This Philips Beard Trimmer will give you an even and precise trim when it’s time to tend to your three-day stubble, short or long beard. Its innovative Lift & Trim PRO system lifts the hairs up to the level of the double-sharpened blades for a one-pass even trim. The stainless steel blades are double-sharpened, cutting even the thickest hair precisely. They even sharpen themselves by lightly brushing against each other, so no replacement or oiling is needed throughout your trimmer’s lifetime.

You can buy the Philips Beard Trimmer Series 5000 ($59) from Amazon here.

Your new signature summer scent is incoming (and for a downright bargain, too).

You can buy Calvin Klein’s One Gold Eau de Toilette ($19.99) from Amazon here.

If you, like me, have been housing a mouldy old beauty sponge in the bottom of your makeup bag for one too many months now, then I’m here to answer your prayers with this holy grail Real Techniques Complexion Sponge 4-pack. Usually coming in at $20 for just two, you can nab yourself four and stock up for the rest of the year.

You can buy these Real Techniques Complexion Sponges ($19.49) from Amazon here.

This alcohol-free mist toner, enhanced with blends of chamomile and rosewater, helps to soothe, purify and cool your skin after cleansing (or just whenever you need a facial pick-me-up). Bonus points for also doubling up as a setting spray to give your makeup a dewy finish.

You can buy the Sukin Original Hydrating Mist Toner ($4.78) from Amazon here.

As the queen of dry lips in summer, mark my words, this hydrating lip mask (aka pot of absolute gold) is literally the best thing I’ve ever laid on my lips. Think soft, supple and smooth all day long. It’s also berry-flavoured, making your mouth taste like dessert (not that we’re at all, uh, eating it).

You can buy the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask ($19.50) from Amazon here.

If this doesn’t scream silly season glam, people, I genuinely don’t know what will. Level up literally any makeup look by popping some of this gold loose pigment on your lids. Gold not your colour? It’s also available in Platinum, Salmon, Mauve Pink, Almond and Walnut. Did we mention this baby is also cruelty-free?

You can buy the NYX Shimmer Down Pigment ($7.17) from Amazon here.

Stock up on nail lacquers from the best in the business with O.P.I’s Black Friday polish deals. With hundreds of colours to choose from, who doesn’t love a sneaky 70 per cent off summer staples?

You can buy the O.P.I Nail Polish in Pink ($5.99) from Amazon here.

Get your hands on another GHD hot tool deal with this Professional Hair Dryer going for 41 per cent off. Boasting advanced ionic technology to reduce frizz and flyaways, as well as an ergonomic design for right and left-handed users, it’s a match made in Black Friday heaven.

You can buy the GHD Professional Hair Dryer ($138.75) from Amazon here.

My shopping cart’s full just thinking about it.

