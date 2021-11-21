Big W’s Biggest Black Friday Deals on Appliances, Tech, Gaming and More

It’s that crazy time of year, friends. Yes, that’s right, Black Friday sales have begun. It’s far from Friday but retailers are getting in early with deals that run all week until the big day, and one you don’t want to miss is Big W’s Black Friday sale.
Big W is a store that’s home to pretty much everything, which means there are also deals on all the things you love including gaming, tech, toys, home appliances, fashion and more.
The Black Friday sale starts online on Big W’s website on November 23 and will begin in-store on November 26. You then have until November 29 to snap up a deal.
Let’s take a look at some of the best offerings from Big W on Black Friday this year.
The best deals from Big W’s Black Friday sale
Big W Black Friday: Tech Deals
- iPad Air 64GB Wi-Fi (Sky Blue) – $839
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm – $269
- AirPods (2nd Gen) – $175
- Amazon Echo and Ring Bundle – $149
- Samsung Galaxy A22 4G – $319
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi 64GB – $699
- Optus Oppo A53s – $199
- Fitbit Charge 4 Black – $129
- Fitbit Versa 2 – $174
- Garmin vivofit jr.3 – $99
- Spacetalk Adventurer 4G Smart Watch – $279
- UE Boom 3 Speakers – $147
- JVC UHD 55-inch WEBOS TV – $599
- EKO UHD HDR Android TV – $499
- JBL 2.0CH Soundbar – $99
- Cygnett Smart WiFi LED Bulb – $19.95
- Cygnett Smart LED Light Strip 2m – $34.95
- Cygnett WiFi Plug 10A Power Monitor – $17.45
Big W Black Friday: Gaming deals
- Nintendo Switch Neon Console w Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – $409
- Nintendo Switch Lite Console – $299
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – $79
- Nintendo Switch Deluxe Cases – $25
- Nintendo Switch Joy Con Wheel Pair – $25
- Nintendo Switch Joy Con Quad Charger – $15
- PS5 DualSense Wireless Controllers – $89
- Stealth Multi-Format Headsets – $39
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl (Switch) – $64
- Metroid Dread (Switch) – $64
- Animal Crossing New Horizons (Switch) – $64
- Super Mario 3D World (Switch) – $59
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) – $59
- Pokemon: Let’s Go Pikachu (Switch) – $59
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5) – $59
- Deathloop (PS5) – $39
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5) – $59
- FIFA 22 (PS4/XBOX) – $44
- Far Cry 6 (PS5/PS4/XBOX) – $64
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4) – $49
- Just Dance 2022 (PS5/PS4/XBOX/Switch) – $49
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS5/PS4/XBOX) – $39
- NBA 2K22 (PS4/XBOX/Switch) – $39
- Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4/XBOX) – $34
- The Last of Us Part 2 (PS4) – $20
- Ghost of Tsushima – Director’s Cut (PS4) – $49
- Selected PlayStation Hits Titles – $12 each
Big W Black Friday: Fashion Deals
- 25% off Havaianas
- Up to 40% off Bonds Underwear, Socks, Kidswear and Babywear
- 40% off Hestia, Formfit, Kayser and Be by Berlei
- 30% off Selected Sunglasses
- 20% off Champion Underwear and Socks
Big W Black Friday: Home and Appliance deals
- Dyson V7 Animal Origin – $429
- Philips Digital Air Fryer XL – $259
- Breville Scraper Beater – $139
- Nespresso Vertuo Plus – $179
- iRobot Roomba 606 Robot Vacuum – $279
- Sodastream Spirit One Touch Soda Maker – $99
- 50% off selected Wiltshite cookware, crockery and utensils
- 50% off selected Tefal Cookware Set
- 40% off Pyrex
- 50% off selected Tontine Quilts and Pillows
- 40% off Tontine Bed Linen and Towels
This is just half of what Big W is offering this Black Friday week. For the full selection check out the catalogue.
If you want to find out what other sales are happening this week look no further than Lifehacker Australia’s round-up of Black Friday deals.
