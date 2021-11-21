Big W’s Biggest Black Friday Deals on Appliances, Tech, Gaming and More

It’s that crazy time of year, friends. Yes, that’s right, Black Friday sales have begun. It’s far from Friday but retailers are getting in early with deals that run all week until the big day, and one you don’t want to miss is Big W’s Black Friday sale.

Big W is a store that’s home to pretty much everything, which means there are also deals on all the things you love including gaming, tech, toys, home appliances, fashion and more.

The Black Friday sale starts online on Big W’s website on November 23 and will begin in-store on November 26. You then have until November 29 to snap up a deal.

Let’s take a look at some of the best offerings from Big W on Black Friday this year.

The best deals from Big W’s Black Friday sale

Big W Black Friday: Tech Deals

iPad Air 64GB Wi-Fi (Sky Blue) – $839

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm – $269

AirPods (2nd Gen) – $175

Amazon Echo and Ring Bundle – $149

Samsung Galaxy A22 4G – $319

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi 64GB – $699

Optus Oppo A53s – $199

Fitbit Charge 4 Black – $129

Fitbit Versa 2 – $174

Garmin vivofit jr.3 – $99

Spacetalk Adventurer 4G Smart Watch – $279

UE Boom 3 Speakers – $147

JVC UHD 55-inch WEBOS TV – $599

EKO UHD HDR Android TV – $499

JBL 2.0CH Soundbar – $99

Cygnett Smart WiFi LED Bulb – $19.95

Cygnett Smart LED Light Strip 2m – $34.95

Cygnett WiFi Plug 10A Power Monitor – $17.45

Big W Black Friday: Gaming deals

Nintendo Switch Neon Console w Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – $409

Nintendo Switch Lite Console – $299

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – $79

Nintendo Switch Deluxe Cases – $25

Nintendo Switch Joy Con Wheel Pair – $25

Nintendo Switch Joy Con Quad Charger – $15

PS5 DualSense Wireless Controllers – $89

Stealth Multi-Format Headsets – $39

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl (Switch) – $64

Metroid Dread (Switch) – $64

Animal Crossing New Horizons (Switch) – $64

Super Mario 3D World (Switch) – $59

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) – $59

Pokemon: Let’s Go Pikachu (Switch) – $59

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5) – $59

Deathloop (PS5) – $39

Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5) – $59

FIFA 22 (PS4/XBOX) – $44

Far Cry 6 (PS5/PS4/XBOX) – $64

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4) – $49

Just Dance 2022 (PS5/PS4/XBOX/Switch) – $49

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS5/PS4/XBOX) – $39

NBA 2K22 (PS4/XBOX/Switch) – $39

Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4/XBOX) – $34

The Last of Us Part 2 (PS4) – $20

Ghost of Tsushima – Director’s Cut (PS4) – $49

Selected PlayStation Hits Titles – $12 each

Big W Black Friday: Fashion Deals

25% off Havaianas

Up to 40% off Bonds Underwear, Socks, Kidswear and Babywear

40% off Hestia, Formfit, Kayser and Be by Berlei

30% off Selected Sunglasses

20% off Champion Underwear and Socks

Big W Black Friday: Home and Appliance deals

Dyson V7 Animal Origin – $429

Philips Digital Air Fryer XL – $259

Breville Scraper Beater – $139

Nespresso Vertuo Plus – $179

iRobot Roomba 606 Robot Vacuum – $279

Sodastream Spirit One Touch Soda Maker – $99

50% off selected Wiltshite cookware, crockery and utensils

50% off selected Tefal Cookware Set

40% off Pyrex

50% off selected Tontine Quilts and Pillows

40% off Tontine Bed Linen and Towels

This is just half of what Big W is offering this Black Friday week. For the full selection check out the catalogue.

