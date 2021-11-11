Here Are the Best NBN 100 Plans in Australia, According to You

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Choosing a new NBN plan can feel harder than it should be. There are a whole host of providers offering what often seem to be similar plans. But if you’re looking for an easier option, it can pay to get an idea of what everyone else is buying. With that in mind, here are the five most popular NBN 100 plans according to Lifehacker readers.

We calculate popularity based on what plans Lifehacker readers click on in stories we write about NBN plans and through the Lifehacker NBN plan comparison tool. Popularity data is based on the last seven days and is accurate as of November 10.

SpinTel

SpinTel has taken out the top spot on the popularity charts and it’s not easy to understand why: you’ll pay just $69 per month for your first six months and $84.95 per month thereafter for a plan with typical evening speeds of 100Mbps. Even at full price, it’s easily your cheapest option for what’s ostensibly a congestion-free NBN 100 plan, and still cheaper than the majority of full-price NBN 100 plans.

SpinTel NBN plans are contract-free, so you can always bounce after your discount runs out.

Superloop

Superloop follows with its own NBN 100 deal, reporting slightly lower typical evening speeds of 96Mbps. Superloop is a little more expensive than SpinTel. You’ll pay $69.95 per month for your first six months and $89.95 per month thereafter.

Superloop NBN plans are contract-free.

Telstra

Telstra comes in third, where you’ll pay $1 for your first month and $110 per month thereafter. Telstra reports typical evening speeds of 100Mbps on NBN 100 plans.

Telstra is currently waiving its $99 connection fee for anyone who signs up online, and will also throw in a three-month free subscription to Binge. Telstra NBN plans also include 4G backup that will fire up if your connection carks it. Download speeds are limited to 25Mbps, however.

While Telstra NBN plans are contract-free, you’ll need to pay a prorated modem fee if you leave within your first 24 months. This is equivalent to $9 multiplied by the number of months left in your two-year term. Telstra does have a 30-day satisfaction guarantee, however. If you’re unhappy within your first month, you can get a refund of plan fees and return your modem and get out scot-free.

MyRepublic

In fourth is MyRepublic, with another dirt cheap NBN 100 offer. You’ll pay just $70 per month for your first six months, but $95 per month thereafter. MyRepublic reports typical evening speeds of 93Mbps.

MyRepublic NBN plans are contract-free.

TPG

Last, we have TPG. The telco is currently slinging its NBN 100 plan for $79.99 per month for your first six months and $89.99 per month thereafter. TPG reports typical evening speeds of 90Mbps.

TPG NBN customers are able to save as much as $10 per month on any of its mobile plans, so bundling could be a solid option if you’re hoping to trim down your total telco bill. Here are TPG’s mobile plans eligible for bundling discounts:

TPG mobile plans are powered by the Vodafone network.

Both TPG NBN and mobile plans are contract-free.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.