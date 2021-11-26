Level Up Your Summer Wardrobe With These Black Friday Fashion Sales

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

I’ve been waiting all year for the sweet, sweet bliss of summer. From beach days, 30-degree weather and flowy summer dresses to rooftop drinks, it’s my favourite time of year. It’s also when my annual leave starts, which is also a hoot. But with that, comes the need to stock up on some hot summer fits to wear to all these shenanigans. That’s why it’s worth taking a sneak peek at this year’s insane Black Friday fashion sales.

Kicking off today and following through until Cyber Monday, a bunch of retailers like THE ICONIC and SurfStitch have slashed up to 40 per cent off their goods. To save you the effort (and give you more time to shop the deals), I’ve rounded-up my personal faves.

READ MORE Take a Peek at The Best Deals From Kmart’s Black Friday Sale

The best Black Friday fashion sales

I am absolutely living for long maxi dresses this summer, and if you’re in the same boat, you’ll want to check out this Lioness Luxor Maxi. With a classy halter-neck and a flattering sweetheart neckline, this is THE Christmas lunch dress you’ve been looking for.

You can buy Lioness’ Luxor Maxi dress ($62.30) from THE ICONIC here.

White sneakers are my summer staple because they go with just about everything. Bonus points for being the perfect footwear choice for navigating nights on a sticky dance floor.

You can buy the Lacoste Lerond Plus Men’s Shoes ($118.97) from THE ICONIC here.

With the weather heating up, it’s time to whip the shorts out, baby. So, if you’re in the market for a new pair this season, now’s the perfect time to cop these Wrangler Hi Bells. If the light wash denim colour isn’t for you, these lil’ guys also come in a darker shade. Heads up, make sure you add the code ‘BFSALE’ at the checkout to apply your discount.

You can buy the Wrangler Hi Bells Short ($76.97) from SurfStitch here.

I’m all about bold colours this summer season, which is why I’ve picked out this beautiful lemon-yellow knit maxi by premium women’s fashion brand Rue Stiic. I can already picture all the bottomless brunches and beach days I’ll be able to wear this on. Again, make sure you add the code ‘BFSALE’ at the checkout to apply your discount.

You can buy the Rue Stiic Erika Knit Maxi Dress ($140) from SurfStitch here.

Because buying the essentials on sale hits different.

You can buy the Calvin Klein Trunks ($69.97) from THE ICONIC here.

I love a good one-piece. Bonus points if it’s stripy.

You can buy the Club Stripe One-Piece ($69.97) from THE ICONIC here.

Designed in our very own Melbourne, Australia, the iconic Nakedvice never miss when it comes to having the best bags in the biz. The one I’ve chosen here is the Utility Nylon Gold that boasts three different pockets (for maximum storage) and a thick removable strap that offers up solid streetwear vibes for both day/night wear. Just a note: these babies are on sale TODAY ONLY, so get in quick.

You can buy Nakedvice’s Utility Nylon Gold ($111.96) from Myer here.

We love a cheeky sale on Champion basics, so nab one (or five) while they’re hot, friends.

You can buy the Champion Reverse Weave Hoodie ($83.99) from Myer here.

Straight jeans are the holy grail of my summer wardrobe. Paired with a classy shirt and boots for work, or a crop and sneakers for brunch, you’ll be living in this cross-seasonal staple for yonks.

You can buy the Levi’s Wedgie Straight Jeans ($97.97) from THE ICONIC here.

Even though lockdown is coming (or has come) to a close across most of the world, it doesn’t mean the activewear/tracksuit phase is over. If anything, they’ve become more of a norm in my life than ever before. I kid you not, I even tried to wear a pair to the club last week (with a cute top and blazer of course). So, if you want to join the tracksuit-turned-nightwear club, you’ve come to the right place with this massive Nike jogger steal.

You can buy the Nike Club Fleece Jogger Pants ($49) from THE ICONIC here.

Got your outfit sorted now, but want to complete the look? Shop the best Black Friday 2021 beauty sales here, too.

Happy shopping!