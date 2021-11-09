Countdown to Christmas With These Festive Movies on Stan

Christmas will be here before we know it. You know it, I know it and the streaming services definitely know it. Case in point, there are already dozens of Christmas movies to binge on Stan, so why deny yourself?

Alongside Christmas classics like Elf and It’s a Wonderful Life, Stan is home to not one but two Aussie Christmas movies this year. Adding to last year’s A Sunburnt Christmas is Christmas on the Farm, another festive flick made right here in Australia. Keep an eye out for it!

Let’s unwrap all the Christmas goodies we can find on Stan this year shall we?

The best Christmas movies you can find on Stan in 2021

A Sunburnt Christmas

Stan’s first original Christmas movie has to take the top spot here. It also ranks as one of only a small handful of Aussie made Christmas movies so if you’re after something that represents the Australian festive season, look no further than A Sunburnt Christmas.

Here’s the synopsis from Stan:

A family living on an outback farm that’s seen hard times suspect there won’t be much Christmas joy this year, but when a strange man dressed as Santa Claus crashes a van full of toys onto their property, their world is turned upside down…

Watch A Sunburnt Christmas here.

Elf

The eternal classic Christmas movie for both adults and kids is Elf. For some reason, the sight of Will Ferrell trying to fit in with the elves of the North Pole never grows old.

The synopsis reads:

Raised by Papa Elf (Bob Newhart), Buddy (Will Ferrell) comes to realize he doesn’t fit in with the other elves. Determined to find a place where he belongs, Buddy searches for his real dad – in New York City!

Watch Elf here.

Christmas With The Kranks

Another classic with an all-star cast, Christmas With The Kranks brings Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis, Dan Aykroyd and Jake Busey together for a wild family holiday.

Here’s the synopsis:

Empty nesters Luther and Nora Krank decide to skip the holidays and book an island cruise, until their daughter announces a surprise visit with her new fiancé! Now the Kranks have just 12 hours to work a miracle and throw the best celebration ever.

Watch Christmas With The Kranks here.

Love Actually

Talk about an all-star cast, Love Actually is the Christmas movie you go to if you want a romantic comedy and you’ll have plenty of recognisable actors to root for from Hugh Grant to Keira Knightley to Liam Neeson.

Here’s the synopsis you need a reminder:

From the makers of Bridget Jones’s Diary and Notting Hill comes the ultimate romantic comedy about love’s delightful twists and turns, starring some of Hollywood’s brightest stars.

Watch Love Actually here.

The Holiday

If you’re after another Christmas rom-com you can’t go past The Holiday. Two women swap homes for the holidays and end up finding love in the process, it’s a Christmas dream come true, right?

The synopsis reads:

Cameron Diaz and Academy Award-winner Kate Winslet star as two women who have just survived bad bouts of man trouble just before the holidays. Desperate for a change of scene, they swap houses and travel in different directions.

Watch The Holiday here.

Get Santa

This British Christmas classic sees Rafe Spall, Warwick Davis, Ewen Bremner and Jodie Whittaker team up to help Santa (Jim Broadbent) evade the police.

The synopsis reads:

Santa Claus crashed his sleigh, lost his reindeer and finds himself on the run from police! Now it is up to a father and son to get Santa back and save Christmas for everyone.

Watch Get Santa here.

It’s A Wonderful Life (1946)

If you ask folks what they consider the original Christmas classic to be, chances are they’ll say It’s A Wonderful Life. Released in 1946 the film is an emotional reminder of the wonders of life, particularly during the festive season.

Here’s the synopsis:

The holiday classic to define all holiday classics, It’s A Wonderful Life follows George Bailey, a man with so many problems he is thinking about ending it all – only for an angel to show him what life would have been like if he had never existed.

Watch It’s A Wonderful Life here.

Surviving Christmas

The thought of ‘surviving Christmas’ has probably crossed a lot of our minds at some point, so it makes sense someone made a movie out of it. Surviving Christmas stars Ben Affleck, James Gandolfini and Christina Applegate.

Here’s the synopsis:

A lonely, obnoxious young millionaire offers to pay a couple a huge amount of money if they pretend they are his parents and that he is a cherished member of the family for Christmas.

Watch Surviving Christmas here.

Batman Returns

Look, if Die Hard can be considered a Christmas movie so can Batman Returns. It’s one of the only Bat-flicks to be set during the holiday season and it makes for an action-packed Christmas movie if you’re into that sort of thing.

Here’s the synopsis:

While Batman deals with a deformed man calling himself The Penguin and wreaking havoc across Gotham with the help of a cruel businessman, a female employee of the latter becomes the Catwoman with her own vendetta.

Watch Batman Returns here and you can find a list of all the other Batman movies here.

As you can see, Stan is home to Christmas movies a-plenty.

Alternatively, you can also check out the Christmas originals coming to Netflix and the best festive movies over on Disney+.