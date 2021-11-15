11 Gym Equipment Pieces That’ll Actually Make You Want to Work Out At Home

After having spent the better half of two years holed up at home, I think it’s fair to say my home-workout game has reached the peak of peaks. Virtual Zumba? Nailed it. Every 10-minute ab workout ever made on YouTube? You bet I’ve done that too. I even recall attempting to squat two 10kg water jugs on either side of a broomstick, and let’s just say, don’t try this at home.

But, since coming off the DIY barbells, you’ll be happy to know I’ve taken a much safer route to at-home workouts, which included buying some awesome adjustable weights, resistance bands and slam balls (oh, and I might have even splashed out on an exercise bike).

So, if you’re looking to spice up your lounge room sweat sesh, you’re in luck because I’m about to unleash my collection of beginner-friendly workout equipment faves.

Mini steppers are a scaled-down version of the stair-stepping machines you usually see in the gym. The device consists of a body, two feet panels and some stretched armbands. Using a mini stepper regularly provides similar benefits to walking, but a key benefit of using the machine is convenience, especially if you’re stuck in lockdown.

You can buy the AUSELECT Exercise Stepper, now $73 (save 139.99), from Amazon here.

These Meteor dead bounce slam balls are perfect for those looking to train at home. Designed to be used by athletes of all sizes and skill levels, they’re versatile enough to use as wall balls or as a traditional medicine ball. You can purchase balls weighing anywhere from 2kgs-15kgs.

You can buy the Meteor Dead Bounce Slam Balls, $74.95 from Amazon here.

Train your abs, core, speed, legs and arms with this full-body at-home workout kit. The kit comes with an ab roller wheel, a single jump rope, 2 gliding discs and 3 resistance bands, so you can design different workouts that target different areas of the body.

You can buy the Home Gym Total Body Workout Equipment Set, $64 from Amazon here.

Really up the ante of your workout by adding these wrist weights to your workouts. You can wear them on both your ankles or wrists to add intensity to any exercise.

You can buy the Inka Bands Wearable Wrist & Ankle Weights, $59.99 from Amazon here.

Whether you’re just starting your fitness journey or trying to take your workouts to the next level, you can use the TRX straps to do a variety of resistance training from the comfort of your own home. The TRX bands are designed to help you burn fat, build strength and improve your overall fitness levels.

You can buy the TRX PRO3 Suspension Trainer System, $299.95 from Amazon here.

If you’re looking for a quality set of weights to use at home, this set is worth investing in. You can adjust the weight up to 20kg using removable weight plates, and there’s even a connecting rod to turn the two dumbbells into a barbell. This means you can do a full-body strength workout with just one set of weights.

You can buy the Adjustable Dumbbell / Barbell Weight Set 20kg, $169.95 from Amazon here.

If you were a regular on the kettlebells in the gym, purchasing a set for at-home workouts could be worth it. They’re one of the most underrated free weights that you can use for a range of exercises like squats, swings, twists, snatches and more. They’re an excellent way to work a variety of muscle groups.

You can buy the HCE Kettlebells 8-24kg, $42 from Amazon here.

The MagneTrainer ER is a light, portable at-home mini exercise bike that is perfect for at-home use. Designed for upper and lower body workouts with arm and foot pedal extensions, it’s an easy way to get a taste of your regular gym workout from the comfort of your own home.

You can buy the MagneTrainer-ER Mini Exercise Bike Arm and Leg Exerciser, $289 from Amazon here.

Pilates rings are a great addition to your regular mat workout. Designed to enhance abduction or adduction exercises, they’re great for helping you tone and activate upper and lower body muscles. Whether you’re taking your Pilates workout to the next level or you’re looking to add some variety to your at-home classes, the ring will intensify your workout.

You can buy the URBNFit Pilates Ring, $90 from Amazon here.

Battling ropes are a popular tool for strength and resistance training. They’re a great way to work almost every muscle in your body — hands, arms, shoulders, legs, thighs, core and back. Trust us when we tell you, you’ll be sweaty within minutes! When used effectively, the ropes help to sculpt muscles, improve endurance, and burn calories for one epic workout.

You can buy the Meteor Battling Ropes, $65.95 from Amazon here.

If you’re looking to add a little extra spice to your pilates mat session, why not invest in a pilates stick? A portable pilates stick can add another level of intensity to your workout and improve posture, shaping and sculpting the body.

You can buy the YICYC Portable Pilates Bar Kit, $25.98, from Amazon here.

Every exercise you do becomes about 10 times tougher when you add a resistance band to it. This set of three gives you options for difficulty levels and features a no-roll and no-slip design (essential), so you can push your workout to the limit.

You can buy the Lifeway Resistance Bands, $24.95 from Amazon here.

Okay, we’ve given you all the actual workout tricks of the trade, but this one’s to give your muscles some post-workout lovin’. In other words, say goodbye to any post-squat soreness, tension or stiffness. With six different massage heads and 20 adjustable speeds, it covers just about all of your massage needs.

You can buy the BBAMK Handheld Muscle Massage Gun, $149.99 from Amazon here.