You Can Score up to 25% off AirPods, Including Pro and Max Models

Depending on how you feel about Apple, you most likely either consider its products to be over-priced or worth the money. In either case, when a good Apple deal does roll around, being able to pick up a new MacBook Pro, a pair of AirPods, or an iPad for a cheaper price is always welcome.

Here’s where you can grab those deals, which include up to $202 off the 2020 MacBook Pro, up to $250 off the iPad Pro and the AirPods Max for $699.

Save up to 25% on AirPods, AirPod Pros & AirPod Maxes

If your interest in Apple products starts and stops at audio, then you can find up to $200 off the AirPods Max. We say “up to” because the size of the discount depends on which colour of these over-ear, noise-cancelling headphones you pick up. The pink Airpods Max is on sale for $699, while the silver and blue pairs are both going for $739 and you can pick up a green pair for $729.

In Gizmodo Australia’s review of the AirPods Max, they praised its stellar sound quality and noise-cancellation but noted the headphones’ $900 retail price was simply asking too much. While $700 is still a lot, it’s certainly better than the full price.

You can also pick up some sweet deals on the Apple AirPods Pro, which is currently on sale for $318, down from $399, and the Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) with Charging Case for $186, down from $249.

Save Up to $202 on MacBook Pros

At the moment you can save up to 11% off the fourth-generation MacBook Pro (13-inch, M1 Chip), which was released in 2020. While that doesn’t sound like a hefty discount, it’s still a little something off the top. Depending on the size of the MacBook Pro’s internal storage, you can save $202 (256GB) or $100 (512GB) with this sale.

If those prices are still a bit too rich for your blood, or you don’t particularly need a MacBook of that calibre, the 2020 MacBook Air is also on sale. This laptop runs on an Apple M1 chip, has an LED-backlit Retina display and a battery life of up to 18 hours. With this deal, you can save $102 off the 256GB MacBook Air and $102 off the 512GB model.

Save $250 on an iPad Pro

If your computer needs are more handheld than laptop focused, you can save up to $200 on the iPad Pro. This tablet has a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, dual 12MP Wide and 10MP Ultra Wide back cameras, and runs on the Apple M1 chip.

The size of the discount depends on the iPad Pro’s internal storage size – the 128GB model has been discounted by $100, while the 1TB and 2TB models had their price’s cut by $200 and 250, respectively.

In Gizmodo Australia’s review of the iPad Pro, they called it “the best iPad Pro yet”, while praising the power of the M1 processor and its gorgeous display.

You can check out this deal for the iPad Pro here.