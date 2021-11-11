6 Acne Patches That Will Sort Out Your Pimples While You Sleep

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

I’m the absolute queen of breaking out in pimples right before a long-awaited date night or special occasion. I know my addiction to picking and popping my zits probably doesn’t help my cause at all, but thanks to a desperation-fuelled online shopping dive, I found the ultimate solution to my woes.

Enter: Acne patches. Little miracle stickers that can minimise your breakouts overnight (and stop you from touching your face).

How do they work?

Acne patches, aka pimple patches or zit stickers, are hydrocolloid stickers formulated with acne-fighting ingredients like tea tree oil, salicylic acid, and hyaluronic acid niacinamide to draw out the impurity and minimise inflammation and redness.

Sounds too good to be true, but you can literally see the acne patches working. After application, the clear patch slowly absorbs the impurity, turning white and flattening out the pimple. They’ve also got the added benefit of blocking you from picking at pimples, which, if we’re honest, is why our breakouts can linger.

They’re also pretty excellent at blending into your skin (regardless of skin tone), meaning you can use them during the day or night. To use, you simply apply the patch onto dry, clean skin before applying the rest of your skincare routine or makeup. They’ve got the staying power of a stage-5 clinger and won’t go anywhere until you’re ready to gently peel them off.

READ MORE Do You Need to Add a Vitamin C Serum to Your Skincare Routine?

Do they work on all types of pimples?

Sadly, no. Pimple patches usually only work on whiteheads, you know, the rogue ones that pop up right before a big event. This is because the gunk that’s causing the pimple is already close to the surface of the skin, and instead of popping it and spreading the bacteria, the patches absorb it. Cystic acne is typically a deeper breakout, so it may not respond to this kind of treatment. However, they can help improve the appearance of cystic acne if it’s angry and inflamed, especially if the patch is loaded with anti-inflammatory ingredients.

So do they genuinely work?

From my experience, the combination of acne-fighting ingredients, hydrocolloid bandage, and not being able to get at the pimple will lessen the lifespan of your unwanted little friend. Like any good treatment, though, it can only work if you let it. I suggest using the acne patches overnight. This way, you’re not even tempted to pick at it, and it gets a full 6-8 hours, depending on your sleeping habits, to work its magic.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the best-selling acne patches so you can give ’em a whirl.

READ MORE The Proper Way To Pop A Pimple

These are probably some of the most highly recommended pimple patches on the internet. Made from hydrocolloid, a type of wound dressing that draws our pus and impurities, it’s the perfect way to speed up the healing process when a nasty pimple pops up. They’re also great for reducing redness and inflammation as well as stopping you from picking breakouts.

Buy the Cosrx Acne Pimple Master Patch 24Patches ($13.80) from Amazon here.

These little patches are infused with acne-fighting ingredients like Centella Asiatica, calendula, and tea tree. They’re fast-acting and help to reduce inflammation.

Buy the Avarelle Acne Pimple Patches ($10.50) from Amazon here.

The KILLA zit stickers are a little different from your typical acne patches. It’s formulated with tiny micro darts that dissolve into your zit and heal it from within. The KILLA patches also contain ingredients like hyaluronic acid, oligopeptide -76, salicylic acid and niacinamide that help heal breakouts. This kit comes with Zit Stickers CLEANA swabs as well, so you can clean your skin before applying an acne patch.

Buy ZitSticka’s KILLA Kit ($39.99) from Amazon here.

Excellent to apply at nighttime or during the day under makeup, these hydrocolloid acne patches are a simple spot treatment to effectively heal unwanted blemishes. They’re tapered at the edges and translucent in colour, so they blend effortlessly into all skin tones.

Buy the Rael Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Healing Patch ($26.80) from Amazon here.

These cruelty-free, vegan patches don’t contain any harsh chemicals or drying formulas, which is why they’re our top pick for those of you with sensitive skin. What’s better? You get 36 patches in a pack, which means you’re covered for 36 nights of whatever your face might throw at you.

You can buy the Mighty Patch Hydrocolloid Acne Absorbing Spot Dot ($26.90) from Amazon here.

Can we get a hell yeah for these BrightJungle patches that look so invisible you can even wear them under makeup? Not only that, these bad boys are completely breathable, waterproof and suit all skin types.

You can buy BrightJungle’s Acne Pimple Healing Patches ($33.51) from Amazon here.