NBN Showdown: Aussie Broadband Vs Superloop

If you’re looking for an alternative to the bigger names in NBN, Aussie Broadband and Superloop are two providers that should be on your radar.

While there are differences between the two, they share a few excellent traits: high peak hour speeds, local support, and contract-free plans with no setup fees. Here’s a look at how they compare.

Who are they?

Both Aussie Broadband and Superloop are smaller NBN providers that have made an impact on the market.

Aussie Broadband has been around for over a decade and made a name for itself thanks to a combination of consistently high evening speeds and excellent local support.

Superloop has been selling NBN plans for around three years now and recently acquired Exetel. The telco has also been in the business of providing wholesale services to other providers for over half a decade. As such, Superloop owns a lot of the infrastructure that other telcos typically rent.

Both Aussie Broadband and Superloop have connectivity at all 121 NBN Points of Interconnect. This means they have full control over their network and capacity.

Speeds

Both Aussie Broadband and Superloop offer excellent evening speeds across the board, but Aussie has a slight edge on most tiers.

NBN 1000 NBN 250 NBN 100 NBN 50 Aussie Broadband 600Mbps 248Mbps 99Mbps 50Mbps Superloop 500Mbps 240Mbps 96Mbps 50Mbps

Both Superloop and Aussie Broadband back up their speed claims with bandwidth graphs. These show how much capacity the telcos have purchased on their network, versus how much capacity its customers are using.

Unlimited NBN 50 plans

On NBN 50 plans, both Aussie Broadband Superloop report typical evening speeds of 50Mbps. That means they should essentially be congestion-free during peak hours. Both telcos also have promos on these plans.

With Superloop, you’ll pay $54.95 per month for your first six months, and $69.95 per month thereafter. On Aussie, you’ll get your first month free if you use the promo code FASTMONTH. You’ll then pay $79 per month going forward.

Both Superloop and Aussie Broadband NBN 50 plans are free from contracts and setup fees.

Unlimited NBN 100 plans

Aussie Broadband narrowly beats Superloop when it comes to typical evening speeds on NBN 100 plans, with the pair reporting 99Mbps and 96Mbps respectively. Superloop is cheaper, however.

With Superloop, you’re looking at $69.95 per month for your first six months and $89.95 per month thereafter. On Aussie Broadband, you’ll get your first month for free and then pay $99 per month thereafter. You’ll need to use the promo FASTMONTH to get this deal.

Unlimited NBN 250 plans

It’s a similar story with NBN 250 plans. On Superloop you’ll pay $99.95 per month for your first six months, and then $119.95 per month.

On Aussie Broadband, the promo FASTMONTH will get you your first month free. You’ll pay $129 per month thereafter.

Evening speeds are also neck and neck, with Aussie reporting 248Mbps and Supes 240Mbps.

NBN 250 plans are only available to FTTP and HFC premises.

NBN 1000 plans

If you’re looking at the fastest NBN around (and are lucky enough to have a connection that supports it), both Aussie and Superloop have NBN 1000 plans.

Aussie Broadband normally charges $149 per month, but you’ll get your first month for free with the promo FASTMONTH.

On the other hand, Superloop will set you back $119.95 for your first six months and $139.95 per month thereafter. Superloop doesn’t have an unlimited NBN 1000 plan, however, maxing out with a 3TB allowance. If you go over this, you’ll be capped to speeds of 100Mbps for the remainder of your billing month.

Superloop reports typical evening speeds of 500Mbps, while Aussie Broadband is faster at 600Mbps. Aussie may be the faster of the pair, but Superloop is still one of the fastest providers on this speed tier.

NBN 1000 plans are available to FTTP premises, and over 90% of HFC premises.

Support

Both Aussie Broadband and Superloop offer local support, but Aussie Broadband is open for longer hours.

If you want to call Aussie, you can do so between 8:00 am and midnight, every single day other than Christmas and Good Friday. Superloop’s support hours are 8:00 am to 10.30 pm on weekdays, 10:00 am to 6:00 pm on weekends, and 10:00 am to 4:00 pm on public holidays.

From personal experience, I’ve found support staff on both telcos incredibly helpful. Wait times were shorter on Aussie Broadband, but I’ve not made enough calls to either telco to say that this is always the case.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.