ALDI’s Black Friday Sale Range is Beautifully Chaotic

The best part about getting closer to the festive season is the arrival of outrageous sales that turn all of us into frantic shoppers. The best part about ALDI is how absolutely wild its product selection can be. Put those two things together and you’ve got yourself ALDI’s beautifully chaotic Black Friday sale range.

But at ALDI, things are a little different this year. Instead of having a Black Friday sale, ALDI is giving Aussie shoppers an early mark to snap up their unmissable deals on Wednesday 24 November. Black Wednesday doesn’t have the same ring to it but we’ll take the deals regardless.

If you aren’t sure what to get your loved ones for Christmas, you’ll almost certainly find something at ALDI for their Black Friday (Wednesday?) sale. Mostly because their sale range has just about everything you could ever possibly want/need.

There are even items that seem like something you’d cook up in a fever dream, but I can assure you, they are all too real.

Like the $499, 669L Inflatable Spa, for example.

All I can say is that this Black Friday sale range truly embodies the chaos that is the ALDI discount section. You really never know what you’re going to find next to your bread.

What’s on offer in ALDI’s Black Friday sale?

ALDI has claimed there is something for everyone this year and the retailer definitely got that right. Have a look at the wild things you can find in your local ALDI next Wednesday, 24th November.

Yard and outdoor deals:

If you’ve long dreamt of zooming down the streets or living your best Kath and Kim spa lifestyle, ALDI has that dream sorted:

Skywalker Electric Pro Scooter – $399

669L Inflatable Spa –$499

Tech deals

If you’re a big techie, you’ll be wrapped with these:

60″ 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with Web OS – $499

Philips 2.0 Bluetooth Soundbar – $79.99

Portable Party Speakers – $199

Gaming chair – $149

LG 34″ Ultra Wide Monitor – $299

32″ HD LED TV – $199

Smart Wireless Camera 4pk – $299

Home and appliance deals

It’s time to level up your home with these products:

Scanpan Spectrum 5pc Kinfe Set – $24.99

Viomi A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum – $169

Viomi Smart DC Tower Fan with Wi-Fi Function – $89.99

De’Longhi Dedica Espresso Machine – $169

De’Longhi 1.7L Kettle – $59.99

De’Longhi 4-Slice Toaster – $79.99

Kenwood Blend-X Fresh Blender – $39.99

Tefal 24cm and 28cm Frypan Twin Pack – $59.99

Tefal Access Steam Pocket – $59.99

Tefal Everforce Rice Cooker – $59.99

Samsung 3-in-1 Microwave Oven with Grill and Convection – $179

Olay Gift Pack – $49.99

Online exclusive deals

There are also some great products online that you don’t have to fist-fight in stores to snap up:

Medion Erazer Gaming Mouse – $29.99

Medion Erazer Gaming Mouse – Medion Erazer Gaming Keyboard – $59.99

Medion Erazer Gaming Keyboard – Little Guides to Style Book Set – $59.99

Little Guides to Style Book Set – Bodum Coffee and Tea Lovers Set – $89.99

Bodum Coffee and Tea Lovers Set – Windsor & Newton Calligraphy Wooden Box Set – $99.99

Windsor & Newton Calligraphy Wooden Box Set – Pasta La Vista: The “Al Dente” Kit – $129

Revell Apollo Rocket Kit – $129

Revell Apollo Rocket Kit – Medion Erazer Gaming Desk – $299

Medion Erazer Gaming Desk – Inflatable SUP – $369

Inflatable SUP – Pool Set 3.69m x 1.07m – $369

Pool Set 3.69m x 1.07m – Medion Erazer Crawler E25 Gaming Notebook – $1,499

Medion Erazer Crawler E25 Gaming Notebook – E-Mountain Bike – $1,799

Oh and there’s the 2pk Bonds Women’s Underwear for $11.99 because in ALDI of course you can find underwear next to an electric scooter.

Well, there you have it, ALDI’s epic Black Friday sale range. To check out if these products will be available at your local ALDI store, check out the website here.