6 Companion Podcasts for the ‘Succession’-Obsessed

Are you keeping up with the Roy family drama? If so, are you also struggling with the need for pre-binging patience while we wait for weekly Succession episodes to drop? Rather than spend my time rewatching the same episodes over and over, I like to seek out complementary voices and perspectives about the show.

Whether you want to feel like you’re in the writers’ room, or you want to understand the parallels between the fictional Roys and their real-life influences, you need a companion podcast in your life. A strong companion podcast doesn’t simply recap what we just watched on screen, but actually dives deep into what makes the show tick. Usually this involves entertaining discussions with writers, actors, or in the case of Succession, money and media experts who can explain what the show gets right (and what it doesn’t).

Personally, I’m a sucker for hearing cast and crew members explain the nitty gritty of bringing a story to life, so my favourite podcasts skew in that behind-the-scenes direction. Check out these podcast options to elevate your Succession experience. [Cue theme song: dun DUN–]

HBO’s Succession Podcast

This is the official Succession Podcast. Hosted by tech journalist Kara Swisher, this podcast is unparalleled in terms of the kinds of guests they get. For instance, the episode recapping season three episode three features Succession executive producer Lucy Prebble; the conversation they have stands out for anyone who, like me, geeks out about details like the perfect word choice in dialogue (with Succession’s oh-so-quotable dialogue, how can you not geek out?). Another strong feature of this pod is its weekly power rankings segment: Who’s up? Who’s down? Who made the week’s biggest power play?

For me, the best way to enhance my experience watching a show is listening to all the behind-the-scenes thought processes from a writer or anyone else who helps the show get made. The reviews on Podbay have been recently flooded with one-star complaints, but it all reads like trolling to me. If you’re looking for strict recapping with no additional commentary at all, then I don’t know how to help you.

RoyCast

This independent recap podcast is like a conversation with friends, and how much you enjoy it will heavily depend on how much you enjoy the personalities of each of the hosts. I find the hosts to be warm and funny, if some of their bits get a tad annoying; in that sense, this podcast really is like a conversation with friends, right? Mostly fun, sometimes annoying? RoyCast no doubt celebrates Succession more than it critiques it, but the hosts’ analyses allow you relive the greatest moments of the show, all while pointing out things you might have missed. RoyCast is informal, insightful, and worth giving a shot even if you end up not jibing with the hosts all the time.

Still Watching

The only thing I love more than Cousin Greg is hearing professional television critics attempt to explain why so many people love Cousin Greg. Vanity Fair’s Still Watching is about to be your favourite listen if you want to hear about your favourite characters straight from the actors who play them. This week’s episode features an interview with Nicholas Braun (AKA the guileless yet somehow loveable Cousin Greg), which kicks off with a conversation about the Greg the Egg vibrator. I also recommend going back and listening to the episode with Brian Cox, who plays Logan, and J. Smith Cameron, who plays Gerri.

Even without these kinds of actor interviews, hosts Joanna Robinson and Richard Lawson always come through with in-depth critiques, often pointing out things I love and hate about the show that I could never articulate on my own. Note: Don’t get thrown off by the fact that this season’s Succession episodes get listed under the umbrella of Still Watching American Crime Story: Impeachment.

Slate Money: Succession

This one is a fantastic addition if you’re looking for added value outside of typical television talk. Slate Money is ostensibly a business and finance podcast, which gives it a unique vantage point to add to the Succession conversation. Hosted by finance journalist Felix Simon, it’s by far the most interesting companion podcast in terms of gaining new knowledge about the real-world issues at the root of each Succession plot point. You might not agree with everything they say about Succession’s acting and writing, but you’ll learn something new about the business and finance issues driving the show.

The Sweet Smell of Succession

Culture podcast pros David Chen and Tara Ariano break down every Succession episode, providing detailed recaps, as well as plenty of personal input and banter between each other. To be fully transparent, I haven’t listened to this show aside from a few excerpts. However, amongst the largely popular reviews are some people complaining that the hosts will sometimes have negative things to say about conservatives and capitalism. If that’s not for you, then perhaps you should skip this podcast, but also, please explain to me what it is exactly that you enjoy about Succession.

Succession: Post Show Recap

Like most the podcasts on this list, the value in this “recap” comes from the perspective of its hosts (primarily Josh Wigler, the co-creator of Post Show Recaps). And like most the podcasts on this list, what makes it a worthwhile companion podcast is the interesting insight and genuine chemistry between the co-hosts and their guests (read: no fake laughter). The analysis isn’t overly deep, and the conversation is entertaining enough to tide you over until the next Succession episode drops on Sunday.

