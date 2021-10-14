You Season 4: Everything We Already Know About What’s Next for Joe

You season 3 is only just reaching our Netflix accounts and already, there’s talk of season 4 of the chilling season. While the news is fresh, and the details are light, there are some exciting updates to be heard still.

So, here’s everything we know about season 4 of You and the next chapter for our disturbed mate, Joe Goldberg.

What is YOU?

You is a thriller series from Netflix that follows the story of serial killer Joe Goldberg, who has a tendency to become obsessed with romantic flames.

In a statement, Netflix shared that, “Based on Caroline Kepnes’ best-selling novel of the same name, ‘What would you do for love?’ Joe Goldberg is a man who will do just about anything when love is at stake.”

There are currently 3 seasons live on Netflix (the third having dropped on October 15).

A first look at season 4 of YOU

Seeing as season 3 literally just dropped, we naturally don’t have much information on season 4 yet. But Netflix did release a short video, announcing that “YOU Season 4 is in the [body] bag”.

Essentially, the video is a compilation of all the lives touched/ended by Joe’s unhealthy obsessions.

Who is involved in the next season?

Netflix shared that casting updates will be revealed at a later time. However, the minds behind season 4 of You have been listed.

The series is co-created by Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti, Gamble alsoserves as showrunner. Developed by Gamble & Berlanti and based on the books You and Hidden Bodies by Caroline Kepnes, season 4 will be produced by Berlanti Productions, and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television. Berlanti, Gamble, Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, David Madden, Gina Girolamo, John Scott, Neil Reynolds, Michael Foley, and Justin Lo alsoserve as executive producers. “Reading Caroline’s novel, Greg and I were instantly obsessed with Joe Goldberg and his twisted world view. And it’s been thrilling to watch Penn bring Joe to creepy yet compelling life. We’re deeply grateful that Netflix has shown You such monumental support, and that people around the world have enjoyed watching Joe really get it all very wrong over the past 3 seasons. The whole You team is excited to explore new, dark facets of love in season 4,” Sera Gamble, EP and Showrunner said in a statement.

That’s all we’ve got our hands on so far, but we’ll continually update this piece as more updates roll on out.