What’s Next for Booster Doses?

In the latest chapter of the booster vaccine saga, the Food and Drug Administration’s advisory panel voted this week that they consider Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster doses to be safe and effective. This means they could be authorised soon, but a bunch of questions remain to be answered.

As a reminder, Pfizer boosters are already authorised and have been recommended for people who are over 65 or fall into other high-risk groups.

The Moderna and J&J boosters passed their first hurdle this week with the FDA’s advisory panel vote. Next, the FDA will likely update those vaccines’ emergency use authorizations to include boosters, and then the CDC will decide, with the help of its own vaccine advisory panel, who should get the boosters and when.

There’s still no official word on whether people will be able to mix-and-match different vaccine brands. The Pfizer authorization was for Pfizer boosters for people who got Pfizer originally, but a new study from the National Institutes of Health investigated what happens when people who got one of the three vaccines got a booster with one of the others (so, nine different combinations). The data is available as a preprint here.

The study found that, in some cases, getting a different booster may be better than sticking with the same brand. People who got Johnson & Johnson as their initial vaccine seemed to have a stronger immune response with a Moderna booster than a J&J booster, for example.

But the data is still yet to be peer-reviewed, and any recommendations will depend on what experts think of the nuances of the study. To name a few concerns: The sample sizes are small, the study measured antibodies rather than other, harder-to-assess components of immune response, and the Moderna booster used in the study was a different dose than the Moderna booster that was approved.

So if you got a Moderna or Johnson & Johnson shot, stand by for more information in the coming weeks on whether you should get a booster, and which kind.