What’s New on Paramount Plus U.S. in October 2021

Outside of a few pre-sold, franchise-based hits (The Good Fight, anything with the words “Star Trek” in the title), Paramount+ hasn’t managed much in the way of breakout hits since it was re-birthed from the ashes of CBS All Access earlier this year. But maybe that will change this month with the premiere of Guilty Party (Oct. 14), an extremely-of-this-moment new half-hour dramedy arriving on the streamer in October.
It seems to be the kind of show you might find on HBO, or maybe airing after Showtime’s Black Monday. (Incidentally, you can now bundle Paramount+ and Showtime for one low cost! I got some PR emails about it, but you can probably google it. OK here.) It features a big-name star who used to be in movies a lot, but not so much lately (Kate Beckinsale), and a premise that feels very 2021 (a disgraced white journalist tries to make a name for herself by turning a wrongly incarcerated Black woman into her signature cause célèbre), and a tone that appears, from the trailer at least, to wander all over the map between broad comedy, sharp satire, and cutting drama.
Writer/creator Rebecca Addelman worked on New Girl and Netflix’s similarly genre-chaotic Dead to Me, so it appears she’s got the chops. Hopefully for Paramount+, this is the breakout they need.
That’s not to say the ol’ Blue Mountain is eschewing a formula it knows works — its other exclusive series premiere this month is Star Trek: Prodigy (Oct. 28), an animated series that seeks to convert the next generation of kids into franchise fans.
And on the film side, they’ll be debuting a new entry in the Paranormal Activity series; after a delay, Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin will skip theatres to drop on the streamer on Oct. 29.
And does Madonna count as a franchise? Because her latest concert film, Madame X, will start streaming Oct. 8. Familiar faces all around. Please subscribe, won’t you? Here’s everything you can expect coming to the streamer in October.
Paramount+ exclusives arriving in October
Arriving Oct. 7
- Rugrats: Season 1 — New episodes
Arriving Oct. 8
- Madame X — Paramount+ Original Film premiere
Arriving Oct. 10
- SEAL Team — Season 5 premiere
- Evil — Season 2 finale
Arriving Oct. 14
- Guilty Party — Paramount+ Original Series premiere
- Star Trek: Lower Decks — Season 2 finale
Arriving Oct. 28
- Star Trek: Prodigy — Paramount+ Original Series premiere
Arriving Oct. 29
- Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin — Paramount film premiere
- Unknown Dimension: The Story of Paranormal Activity
Movies coming to Paramount+ in October
Arriving Oct. 1
- 54
- A Walk on the Moon
- Air Force One
- Ali
- All I Want For Christmas
- Beavis And Butt-Head Do America
- Biker Boyz
- Boxcar Bertha
- Boys And Girls
- Class
- Clifford
- Code 46
- Crimson Tide
- Crocodile Dundee II
- Dead of Winter
- Dr. No
- Flatliners
- From Russia with Love
- Get Over It
- Gladiator
- Goldeneye
- Goldfinger
- Grease
- Harlem Nights
- Head of State
- House of Games
- I Love You, Man
- Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
- Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
- Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
- Jackie Brown
- Kate & Leopold
- Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life
- Licence to Kill
- Life Is Beautiful (La Vita E Bella)
- Mad Max
- Mean Creek
- Minority Report
- Racing with the Moon
- Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins
- Road Trip
- Rugrats Go Wild
- Rushmore
- Saving Private Ryan
- Serendipity
- Shooter
- Sleeping with the Enemy
- Snatch
- Species
- Species II
- Species III
- Species: The Awakening
- Spy Kids
- Star Trek: The Motion Picture
- Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan
- Star Trek III: The Search For Spock
- Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
- Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
- Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
- Sweet Land
- Teen Wolf
- The Crow
- The Crow: City of Angels
- The Crying Game
- The Devil Inside
- The Extreme Adventures of Super Dave
- The Ghost and the Darkness
- The Mask of Zorro
- The Monster Squad
- The Offence
- The Perfect Holiday
- The Queens of Comedy
- The Saint
- The Spy Who Loved Me
- The Taking of Pelham 123
- The Untouchables
- Theatre of Blood
- Titanic
- Total Recall
- Vampire in Brooklyn
- Vigilante Force
- What About Bob?
- Zodiac
- Zoolander
Arriving Oct. 4
- Finding your Feet
Arriving Oct. 11
- G.I. Joe: Retaliation
Arriving Oct. 19
- Mommie Dearest
Arriving Oct. 25
- Come Away
- The Marksman
- Rango
TV series coming to Paramount+ in October
Arriving Oct. 13
AwesomenessTV (Season 1-2)This Is Stand-Up
Arriving Oct. 20
- See Dad Run (Season 1-3)
- Tosh.0 (Season 1-10)
- Webheads (Season 1)
Arriving Oct. 27
- 100 Things to Do Before High School (Season 1)
- America’s Hidden Stories (Season 2)
- Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team (Season 14)
- Jagger Eaton’s Mega Life (Season 1)
- Keep It Spotless (Season 1)
- The Last Cowboy (Season 1)
- Teen Mum 2 (Season 9)
