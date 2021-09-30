What’s New on Paramount Plus U.S. in October 2021

Outside of a few pre-sold, franchise-based hits (The Good Fight, anything with the words “Star Trek” in the title), Paramount+ hasn’t managed much in the way of breakout hits since it was re-birthed from the ashes of CBS All Access earlier this year. But maybe that will change this month with the premiere of Guilty Party (Oct. 14), an extremely-of-this-moment new half-hour dramedy arriving on the streamer in October.

It seems to be the kind of show you might find on HBO, or maybe airing after Showtime’s Black Monday. (Incidentally, you can now bundle Paramount+ and Showtime for one low cost! I got some PR emails about it, but you can probably google it. OK here.) It features a big-name star who used to be in movies a lot, but not so much lately (Kate Beckinsale), and a premise that feels very 2021 (a disgraced white journalist tries to make a name for herself by turning a wrongly incarcerated Black woman into her signature cause célèbre), and a tone that appears, from the trailer at least, to wander all over the map between broad comedy, sharp satire, and cutting drama.

Writer/creator Rebecca Addelman worked on New Girl and Netflix’s similarly genre-chaotic Dead to Me, so it appears she’s got the chops. Hopefully for Paramount+, this is the breakout they need.

That’s not to say the ol’ Blue Mountain is eschewing a formula it knows works — its other exclusive series premiere this month is Star Trek: Prodigy (Oct. 28), an animated series that seeks to convert the next generation of kids into franchise fans.

And on the film side, they’ll be debuting a new entry in the Paranormal Activity series; after a delay, Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin will skip theatres to drop on the streamer on Oct. 29.

And does Madonna count as a franchise? Because her latest concert film, Madame X, will start streaming Oct. 8. Familiar faces all around. Please subscribe, won’t you? Here’s everything you can expect coming to the streamer in October.

Paramount+ exclusives arriving in October

Arriving Oct. 7

Rugrats: Season 1 — New episodes

Arriving Oct. 8

Madame X — Paramount+ Original Film premiere

Arriving Oct. 10

SEAL Team — Season 5 premiere

Evil — Season 2 finale

Arriving Oct. 14

Guilty Party — Paramount+ Original Series premiere

Star Trek: Lower Decks — Season 2 finale

Arriving Oct. 28

Star Trek: Prodigy — Paramount+ Original Series premiere

Arriving Oct. 29

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin — Paramount film premiere

Unknown Dimension: The Story of Paranormal Activity

Movies coming to Paramount+ in October

Arriving Oct. 1

54

A Walk on the Moon

Air Force One

Ali

All I Want For Christmas

Beavis And Butt-Head Do America

Biker Boyz

Boxcar Bertha

Boys And Girls

Class

Clifford

Code 46

Crimson Tide

Crocodile Dundee II

Dead of Winter

Dr. No

Flatliners

From Russia with Love

Get Over It

Gladiator

Goldeneye

Goldfinger

Grease

Harlem Nights

Head of State

House of Games

I Love You, Man

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Jackie Brown

Kate & Leopold

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life

Licence to Kill

Life Is Beautiful (La Vita E Bella)

Mad Max

Mean Creek

Minority Report

Racing with the Moon

Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins

Road Trip

Rugrats Go Wild

Rushmore

Saving Private Ryan

Serendipity

Shooter

Sleeping with the Enemy

Snatch

Species

Species II

Species III

Species: The Awakening

Spy Kids

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search For Spock

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Sweet Land

Teen Wolf

The Crow

The Crow: City of Angels

The Crying Game

The Devil Inside

The Extreme Adventures of Super Dave

The Ghost and the Darkness

The Mask of Zorro

The Monster Squad

The Offence

The Perfect Holiday

The Queens of Comedy

The Saint

The Spy Who Loved Me

The Taking of Pelham 123

The Untouchables

Theatre of Blood

Titanic

Total Recall

Vampire in Brooklyn

Vigilante Force

What About Bob?

Zodiac

Zoolander

Arriving Oct. 4

Finding your Feet

Arriving Oct. 11

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

Arriving Oct. 19

Mommie Dearest

Arriving Oct. 25

Come Away

The Marksman

Rango

TV series coming to Paramount+ in October

Arriving Oct. 13

AwesomenessTV (Season 1-2)This Is Stand-Up

Arriving Oct. 20

See Dad Run (Season 1-3)

Tosh.0 (Season 1-10)

Webheads (Season 1)

Arriving Oct. 27