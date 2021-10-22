Level Up Your Life

What’s New on Paramount Plus in November 2021

Joel Cunningham

October 23, 2021
Filed to:Adele
Catch the premiere of White Guys in Suits: Season One! (Photo: Mayor of Kingstown/Paramount+)

Jeremy Renner is aiming to have a double-plus good November. Over on Disney+, he’s the face of the next Marvel Cinematic Universe spinoff, Hawk Guy Hawkeye, while on Nov. 14, Paramount+ is launching Mayor of Kingstown, a 10-part crime thriller series with the Oscar-nominee playing the head of a Michigan crime family (I didn’t know they had those in Michigan).

The talent shows that Paramount means business in establishing its streamer as prestige TV: Oscar-winner Diane Wiest plays the matriarch of the family, with Game of Thrones’ Aiden Gillen and Friday Night Lights’ Kyle Chandler in supporting roles. Oscar-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan (Sicario, Hell or High Water) co-created with Hugh Dillon; the two also worked together on Paramount’s sleeper hit Yellowstone.

In, er, less prestigious debuts, Paramount+ will also host the streaming premiere of Clifford the Big Red Dog (Nov. 10), which I (a parent of two young kids who love dogs) have been dreading ever since those early, terrifying set photos leaked a few years back. After multiple pandemic-related delays, the film will drop on streaming the same day it arrives in theatres.

And not to bury the lede, but the fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery — unquestionably Paramount+’s series d’ê·tre — begins Nov. 18, with a new captain sitting in the big chair and a new threat in the form of some kinda space anomaly. (Isn’t there always.)

Here’s everything coming to Paramount+ in November, helpfully segregated by category (because their PR folks are kind enough to provide it in that format).

Paramount Plus Originals coming in November 2021

Arriving Nov. 10

  • Clifford the Big Red Dog — Paramount Film Premiere

Arriving Nov. 11

  • The Game

  • The Challenge: All Stars, Season 2 premiere

Arriving Nov. 14

  • Adele: One Night Only

  • Mayor of Kingstown, Series premiere

Arriving Nov. 18

  • Star Trek: Discovery, Season 4 premiere

  • Texas 6, Season 2 premiere

Arriving Nov. 19

  • Oasis Knebworth 1996

Arriving Nov. 24

  • The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles

Arriving Nov. 26

  • A Loud House Christmas

TV shows coming to Paramount Plus in November 2021

Arriving Nov. 3

  • Awkward (Seasons 1-5)

  • Before I Forget (Season 1)

  • Black Ink Crew (Season 7)

  • Black Ink Crew Chicago (Season 5)

  • Love & Hip Hop Miami (Seasons 1-2)

  • Teen Mum (Season 8)

Arriving Nov. 10

  • Aerial Britain (Season 2)
  • Air Warriors (Season 8)
  • America’s Wild Border: Northern Exposure
  • My Super Sweet 16 (Seasons 1-2, 4-10)
  • Ocean Super Predators
  • Sacred Sites (Season 2)
  • Tasmania: Curious Life of Quolls
  • Virus Hunting: Cave to COVID
  • Wildest California
  • Yukon’s Wild Grizzlies

Arriving Nov. 17

  • Love & Hip Hop Hollywood (Season 6)

  • Love & Listings (Season 1)

  • PAW Patrol (Season 6)

  • The Loud House (Season 4)

Movies coming to Paramount Plus in November

Arriving Nov. 1

  • Abandon
  • Addams Family Values
  • All the Right Moves
  • Apache Uprising
  • Beatriz at Dinner
  • Black Dynamite
  • Bounce
  • Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo
  • Breaking News in Yuba County
  • Buffalo Bill and The Indians
  • Candyman: Farewell To The Flesh
  • China Moon
  • Cutter’s Way
  • Dark Angel
  • Doc
  • Dr. Phibes Rises Again!
  • Enter the Ninja
  • Eye for An Eye
  • Eye of the Needle
  • Fargo
  • Flesh and Bone
  • Friday The 13th Part II
  • Friday The 13th Part V: A New Beginning
  • Friday The 13th Part VI : Jason Lives
  • Friday The 13th Part VII:The New Blood
  • Friday The 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
  • Gone Baby Gone
  • Hardball
  • How to Beat the High Cost of Living
  • I Escaped From Devil’s Island
  • In Secret
  • Modern Girls
  • Kate & Leopold
  • Once Upon A Time In The West
  • Pootie Tang
  • Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
  • Real Men
  • Resident Evil
  • Revenge of the Ninja
  • Sahara
  • Single White Female
  • Sleepless In Seattle
  • Star Trek
  • Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
  • Texas Chainsaw Massacre II
  • That Thing You Do!
  • The Fifth Element
  • The Fighter
  • The Fly
  • The General’s Daughter
  • The Legend of Zorro
  • The Outside
  • The Prestige
  • The Quiet Man
  • The Shootist
  • The Switch
  • The Uninvited
  • The Wood
  • Troll 2
  • True Grit

November 8

  • Emperor

  • Pain & Gain

November 17

  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

About the Author

Joel Cunningham

Joel Cunningham

Joel Cunningham is the managing editor of Lifehacker. He lives in Brooklyn and occasionally goes outside.

