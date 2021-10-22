What’s New on Paramount Plus in November 2021

Jeremy Renner is aiming to have a double-plus good November. Over on Disney+, he’s the face of the next Marvel Cinematic Universe spinoff, Hawk Guy Hawkeye, while on Nov. 14, Paramount+ is launching Mayor of Kingstown, a 10-part crime thriller series with the Oscar-nominee playing the head of a Michigan crime family (I didn’t know they had those in Michigan).

The talent shows that Paramount means business in establishing its streamer as prestige TV: Oscar-winner Diane Wiest plays the matriarch of the family, with Game of Thrones’ Aiden Gillen and Friday Night Lights’ Kyle Chandler in supporting roles. Oscar-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan (Sicario, Hell or High Water) co-created with Hugh Dillon; the two also worked together on Paramount’s sleeper hit Yellowstone.

In, er, less prestigious debuts, Paramount+ will also host the streaming premiere of Clifford the Big Red Dog (Nov. 10), which I (a parent of two young kids who love dogs) have been dreading ever since those early, terrifying set photos leaked a few years back. After multiple pandemic-related delays, the film will drop on streaming the same day it arrives in theatres.

And not to bury the lede, but the fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery — unquestionably Paramount+’s series d’ê·tre — begins Nov. 18, with a new captain sitting in the big chair and a new threat in the form of some kinda space anomaly. (Isn’t there always.)

Here’s everything coming to Paramount+ in November, helpfully segregated by category (because their PR folks are kind enough to provide it in that format).

Paramount Plus Originals coming in November 2021

Arriving Nov. 10

Clifford the Big Red Dog — Paramount Film Premiere

Arriving Nov. 11

The Game

The Challenge: All Stars, Season 2 premiere

Arriving Nov. 14

Adele: One Night Only

Mayor of Kingstown, Series premiere

Arriving Nov. 18

Star Trek: Discovery, Season 4 premiere

Texas 6, Season 2 premiere

Arriving Nov. 19

Oasis Knebworth 1996

Arriving Nov. 24

The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles

Arriving Nov. 26

A Loud House Christmas

TV shows coming to Paramount Plus in November 2021

Arriving Nov. 3

Awkward (Seasons 1-5)

Before I Forget (Season 1)

Black Ink Crew (Season 7)

Black Ink Crew Chicago (Season 5)

Love & Hip Hop Miami (Seasons 1-2)

Teen Mum (Season 8)

Arriving Nov. 10

Aerial Britain (Season 2)

Air Warriors (Season 8)

America’s Wild Border: Northern Exposure

My Super Sweet 16 (Seasons 1-2, 4-10)

Ocean Super Predators

Sacred Sites (Season 2)

Tasmania: Curious Life of Quolls

Virus Hunting: Cave to COVID

Wildest California

Yukon’s Wild Grizzlies

Arriving Nov. 17

Love & Hip Hop Hollywood (Season 6)

Love & Listings (Season 1)

PAW Patrol (Season 6)

The Loud House (Season 4)

Movies coming to Paramount Plus in November

Arriving Nov. 1

Abandon

Addams Family Values

All the Right Moves

Apache Uprising

Beatriz at Dinner

Black Dynamite

Bounce

Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo

Breaking News in Yuba County

Buffalo Bill and The Indians

Candyman: Farewell To The Flesh

China Moon

Cutter’s Way

Dark Angel

Doc

Dr. Phibes Rises Again!

Enter the Ninja

Eye for An Eye

Eye of the Needle

Fargo

Flesh and Bone

Friday The 13th Part II

Friday The 13th Part V: A New Beginning

Friday The 13th Part VI : Jason Lives

Friday The 13th Part VII:The New Blood

Friday The 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan

Gone Baby Gone

Hardball

How to Beat the High Cost of Living

I Escaped From Devil’s Island

In Secret

Modern Girls

Kate & Leopold

Once Upon A Time In The West

Pootie Tang

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

Real Men

Resident Evil

Revenge of the Ninja

Sahara

Single White Female

Sleepless In Seattle

Star Trek

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Texas Chainsaw Massacre II

That Thing You Do!

The Fifth Element

The Fighter

The Fly

The General’s Daughter

The Legend of Zorro

The Outside

The Prestige

The Quiet Man

The Shootist

The Switch

The Uninvited

The Wood

Troll 2

True Grit

November 8

Emperor

Pain & Gain

November 17