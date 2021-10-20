FA Cup 2021-22: When and Where Aussie Football Fans Can Watch Live

James Ralley, Head of Broadcast and Media Rights, The FA Cup, added: “The Emirates FA Cup is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year and our agreement with 10 ViacomCBS is a great example of the competition’s continued importance around the world.

“We hope that Australian football fans enjoy Network 10 and Paramount+’s coverage of its special season.”

If you’re keen on following the 2021/2022 Emirates FA Cup from Australia, here’s everything you need to know about when and where to watch the upcoming matches.

What is the FA Cup?

Described as “The world’s longest-running domestic knockout football competition,” (it started in 1871) the FA Cup is an annual event featuring men’s domestic English football clubs. It features teams including Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and defending champions, Leicester City.

When does the comp start?

The FA Cup officially kicks off with the First Round Proper on November 6. The competition will continue through to the final, which is slated for May 2022 at Wembley Stadium.

How can I watch matches in Australia?

As we touched on earlier, you’ll be able to watch Emirates FA Cup matches live across both Network 10 and the Paramount+ streaming service.

You can subscribe to Paramount+ for $8.99 a month or choose an annual subscription for $89.99 here.