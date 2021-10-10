How to Add Your COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate to Your Apple Wallet or Android Device

As NSW moves into a new stage of loosened COVID-19 restrictions and other states push to get vaccination rates as high as possible, the question of how to find and store your COVID-19 digital vaccination certificate is an increasingly common one.

Thankfully, the process is a fairly easy one and Australians who have received a double dose of a COVID-19 vaccine can add their vaccination certificate to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay wallet instead of carrying around the physical card.

As first spotted by Tap Down Under a few months back, the Australian Government has added support for digital wallets in an attempt to make it easier for Aussies to show proof of vaccination — which is something we’ll have to do for the foreseeable future.

“We already have vaccine certificates. They already exist. And, those vaccine certificates, this month, we expect to be in a form that can be dropped into Apple Wallets, things of that nature. And, later in the year, about October we estimate, we’ll have a vaccination certificate that will be able to be used, internationally recognised, to facilitate when people are moving out of the country and into the country, being able to recognise others’ certificates,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced in July.

Australians who have received both doses of the vaccine can access their COVID-19 digital certificate as a PDF via their Medicare online account, or on the Express Plus Medicare app (available on both Android and iOS).

But as the vaccine rollout continues and we move towards a world in which large-scale events, travel and other fun things can safely happen again, you’re going to want to be able to quickly and easily prove that you’re vaccinated. And that’s where your digital wallet comes in.

Thankfully, the Australian Government has made the process quick and easy.

READ MORE What Freedoms Are Coming for Fully Vaccinated Adults in NSW?

Add your Vaccination Certificate to your Apple Wallet via MyGov

You can view your COVID-19 vaccination status in PDF form on the my.gov.au website, and can easily add this to your digital wallet of choice.

Open my.gov.au and log-in to your account. Select ‘Go to Medicare’ under the ‘COVID-19 Vaccination Status’ tab. From here, you can either view your COVID-19 digital certificate as a PDF, or select the ‘Add to Apple Wallet’ button. Voila! Your vaccination certificate is now safely in your Apple Wallet.

Add your Vaccination Certificate to your Apple Wallet via the Medicare App

Alternatively, you can add your vaccination certificate to your digital wallet via the Medicare app.

If you don’t already have the Medicare app downloaded, it’s well worth it for a plethora of other reasons — like having your Medicare card handy in digital form at any given moment.

Download the ‘Express Plus Medicare’ app. Log in with your myGov account details. In the main menu, select ‘Immunisation History’. Select ‘View COVID-19 digital certificate’. Select ‘Add to Apple Wallet.’ You’ll be prompted with the usual disclaimer about privacy concerns when adding personal information to your Apple Wallet. And there you have it! Your vaccination certificate is now in your Apple Wallet!

Add your Vaccination Certificate to your Android device

Google has also shared an explainer on how to display your vaccine certificate on your device via the Google Pay service (even if you don’t have Google Pay set up). The instructions from Google are as follows:

With your device, visit the website, app, email, or text from your healthcare provider [where you can find your vaccination status]. Find your COVID-19 vaccination or test information. Find and tap Save to phone. If you’re asked if you want to save with Chrome or Google Pay, choose Google Pay even if you don’t have the Google Pay app. If you can’t find this option, your healthcare provider may not support this feature. You can contact them to ask. Tap Continue. If you don’t have one already, you may need to set a lock screen. This is for added security and to help protect your personal information. To add your COVID card to your device, read through the consent information and tap I Agree. You’ll be asked if you want to add an icon to your home screen. To find your COVID card easier, we recommend that you create this shortcut.

What if I don’t have Medicare?

If you’re not eligible for Medicare, you can still access your proof of vaccination through the Individual Healthcare Identifiers service via myGov.

This article on the Medicare app and COVID vaccine certificates has been updated since its original publish date.