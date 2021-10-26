Christmas Weather: Here’s What Seasonal Predictions Can Tell Us So Far

I must inform you that Christmas Day is currently speeding around the corner. I guess that’s what happens if you spend a good chunk of the year stuck inside your home, hey? Anyway. No matter how you’re choosing to spend the Christmas season this year, it’s always a good idea to keep an eye on the weather if you’re trying to plan.
Christmas Day and Boxing Day have traditionally been bloody hot summer’s days in Australia, sometimes with rain to cool it down in the evening. So how does 2021 stack up?
What’s the weather outlook for Christmas Day and Boxing Day?
As you’re probably assuming, the details we currently have are pretty loose. We do still have a few weeks to go, after all. But we do have some initial predictions, and an indication of what we can expect from the summer months more generally, which can act as a guide.
Naturally, we’ll update this piece as more weather forecasts for Christmas Day, Boxing Day and the rest of the holiday period begin rolling out for 2021. But for the moment, here are the key points to take note of:
- The Bureau of Meteorology has shared that from November through to January, the Eastern half of Australia should expect higher than usual rainfall. Western Tasmania, however, will be the exception – seeing below normal rainfall.
- The Northern half of Australia and Tasmania should prepare for higher than average maximum temperatures. “Below median daytime temperatures are likely for eastern NSW.”
- “The El Niño–Southern Oscillation is neutral, with cooling of the tropical Pacific towards La Niña levels likely in the coming months. This may be increasing the chances of above-average rainfall for much of eastern Australia. The Indian Ocean Dipole is expected to return to neutral in November.”
So, yeah. The broad outlook is that the coming summer months will be hotter and wetter for a good chunk of Australia. Fingers crossed it doesn’t impact your holiday plans too much!
Christmas Day weather predictions for 2021
AccuWeather has a very early weather forecast across all the major cities for Christmas Day and Boxing Day in 2021. While it can probably be expected these predictions will change, here’s what we have so far.
Sydney weather
Christmas Eve:
- Temperature: 16-28 °C
- Weather: Mostly sunny
- Chance of rain: 3%
- Wind: North/North West
Christmas Day:
- Temperature: 17-25 °C
- Weather: Cloudy to start with, then sunshine returns
- Chance of rain: 25%
- Wind: West/South West
Boxing Day:
- Temperature: 21-25 °C
- Weather: Sunny
- Chance of rain: 0%
- Wind: West/South West
Brisbane weather
Christmas Eve:
- Temperature: 22-29 °C
- Weather: Sunny
- Chance of rain: 0%
- Wind: South/South East
Christmas Day:
- Temperature: 23-31 °C
- Weather: Mostly sunny
- Chance of rain: 2%
- Wind: North
Boxing Day:
- Temperature: 23-31 °C
- Weather: Mostly sunny.
- Chance of rain: 10%
- Wind: North
Melbourne weather
Christmas Eve:
- Temperature: 13-24 °C
- Weather: Periods of rain
- Chance of rain: 65%
- Wind: North West
Christmas Day:
- Temperature: 12-24 °C
- Weather: Mostly cloudy with a passing shower
- Chance of rain: 55%
- Wind: West/North West
Boxing Day:
- Temperature: 16-24 °C
- Weather: Partial sunshine
- Chance of rain: 6%
- Wind: West
Darwin weather
Christmas Eve:
- Temperature: 24-35 °C
- Weather: Thunderstorms
- Chance of rain: 61%
- Wind: West
Christmas Day:
- Temperature: 24-35 °C
- Weather: Cloudy and thunderstorms
- Chance of rain: 60%
- Wind: West/North West
Boxing Day:
- Temperature: 25-33 °C
- Weather: Showers and thunderstorms in the morning; cloudy
- Chance of rain: 67%
- Wind: South West
Adelaide weather
Christmas Eve:
- Temperature: 11-25 °C
- Weather: Sun and areas of low clouds
- Chance of rain: 25%
- Wind: West/South West
Christmas Day:
- Temperature: 18-25 °C
- Weather: Partly sunny
- Chance of rain: 1%
- Wind: South West
Boxing Day:
- Temperature: 14-30 °C
- Weather: Mostly sunny
- Chance of rain: 1%
- Wind: East/South East
Hobart weather
Christmas Eve:
- Temperature: 11-19 °C
- Weather: Cloudy with showers
- Chance of rain: 71%
- Wind: North East
Christmas Day:
- Temperature: 12-20 °C
- Weather: Periods of clouds and sun
- Chance of rain: 25%
- Wind: East/South East
Boxing Day:
- Temperature: 12-20 °C
- Weather: Cloudy with showers
- Chance of rain: 69%
- Wind: West
Canberra weather
Christmas Eve:
- Temperature: 9-27 °C
- Weather: Mostly sunny
- Chance of rain: 25%
- Wind: West/North West
Christmas Day:
- Temperature: 9-25 °C
- Weather: Mostly sunny
- Rain: 0%
- Wind: West
Boxing Day:
- Temperature: 16-25 °C
- Weather: Mostly sunny
- Chance of rain: 0%
- Wind: West/North West
Perth weather
Christmas Eve:
- Temperature: 15-30 °C
- Weather: Sunny
- Chance of rain: 0%
- Wind: South/South East
Christmas Day:
- Temperature: 16-27 °C
- Weather: Sunny
- Rain: 0%
- Wind: South West
Boxing Day:
- Temperature: 17-26 °C
- Weather: Mostly sunny
- Chance of rain: 0%
- Wind: South/South West
All-round it looks like Australia should have pretty decent Christmas Day weather, aside from some possible rain for Darwin and Melbourne. As we mentioned earlier, however, bear in mind this is the weather and it will probably change in the lead up to the big day.
This article on Christmas and Boxing Day weather 2021 has been updated since its original publication.
