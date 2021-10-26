Christmas Weather: Here’s What Seasonal Predictions Can Tell Us So Far

I must inform you that Christmas Day is currently speeding around the corner. I guess that’s what happens if you spend a good chunk of the year stuck inside your home, hey? Anyway. No matter how you’re choosing to spend the Christmas season this year, it’s always a good idea to keep an eye on the weather if you’re trying to plan.

Christmas Day and Boxing Day have traditionally been bloody hot summer’s days in Australia, sometimes with rain to cool it down in the evening. So how does 2021 stack up?

What’s the weather outlook for Christmas Day and Boxing Day?

As you’re probably assuming, the details we currently have are pretty loose. We do still have a few weeks to go, after all. But we do have some initial predictions, and an indication of what we can expect from the summer months more generally, which can act as a guide.

Naturally, we’ll update this piece as more weather forecasts for Christmas Day, Boxing Day and the rest of the holiday period begin rolling out for 2021. But for the moment, here are the key points to take note of:

The Bureau of Meteorology has shared that from November through to January, the Eastern half of Australia should expect higher than usual rainfall. Western Tasmania, however, will be the exception – seeing below normal rainfall.

The Northern half of Australia and Tasmania should prepare for higher than average maximum temperatures. “Below median daytime temperatures are likely for eastern NSW.”

“The El Niño–Southern Oscillation is neutral, with cooling of the tropical Pacific towards La Niña levels likely in the coming months. This may be increasing the chances of above-average rainfall for much of eastern Australia. The Indian Ocean Dipole is expected to return to neutral in November.”

So, yeah. The broad outlook is that the coming summer months will be hotter and wetter for a good chunk of Australia. Fingers crossed it doesn’t impact your holiday plans too much!

Christmas Day weather predictions for 2021

AccuWeather has a very early weather forecast across all the major cities for Christmas Day and Boxing Day in 2021. While it can probably be expected these predictions will change, here’s what we have so far.

Sydney weather

Christmas Eve:

Temperature: 16-28 °C

16-28 °C Weather: Mostly sunny

Mostly sunny Chance of rain: 3%

3% Wind: North/North West

Christmas Day:

Temperature: 17-25 °C

17-25 °C Weather: Cloudy to start with, then sunshine returns

Cloudy to start with, then sunshine returns Chance of rain: 25%

25% Wind: West/South West

Boxing Day:

Temperature: 21-25 °C

21-25 °C Weather: Sunny

Sunny Chance of rain: 0%

0% Wind: West/South West

Brisbane weather

Christmas Eve:

Temperature: 22-29 °C

22-29 °C Weather: Sunny

Sunny Chance of rain: 0%

0% Wind: South/South East

Christmas Day:

Temperature: 23-31 °C

23-31 °C Weather : Mostly sunny

: Mostly sunny Chance of rain: 2%

2% Wind: North

Boxing Day:

Temperature: 23-31 °C

23-31 °C Weather : Mostly sunny.

: Mostly sunny. Chance of rain: 10%

10% Wind: North

Melbourne weather

Christmas Eve:

Temperature: 13-24 °C

13-24 °C Weather: Periods of rain

Periods of rain Chance of rain: 65%

65% Wind: North West

Christmas Day:

Temperature: 12-24 °C

12-24 °C Weather: Mostly cloudy with a passing shower

Mostly cloudy with a passing shower Chance of rain: 55%

55% Wind: West/North West

Boxing Day:

Temperature: 16-24 °C

16-24 °C Weather : Partial sunshine

: Partial sunshine Chance of rain: 6%

6% Wind: West

Darwin weather

Christmas Eve:

Temperature: 24-35 °C

24-35 °C Weather: Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms Chance of rain: 61%

61% Wind: West

Christmas Day:

Temperature: 24-35 °C

24-35 °C Weather: Cloudy and thunderstorms

Cloudy and thunderstorms Chance of rain: 60%

60% Wind: West/North West

Boxing Day:

Temperature: 25-33 °C

25-33 °C Weather : Showers and thunderstorms in the morning; cloudy

: Showers and thunderstorms in the morning; cloudy Chance of rain: 67%

67% Wind: South West

Adelaide weather

Christmas Eve:

Temperature: 11-25 °C

11-25 °C Weather: Sun and areas of low clouds

Sun and areas of low clouds Chance of rain: 25%

25% Wind: West/South West

Christmas Day:

Temperature: 18-25 °C

18-25 °C Weather: Partly sunny

Partly sunny Chance of rain: 1%

1% Wind: South West

Boxing Day:

Temperature: 14-30 °C

14-30 °C Weather : Mostly sunny

: Mostly sunny Chance of rain: 1%

1% Wind: East/South East

Hobart weather

Christmas Eve:

Temperature: 11-19 °C

11-19 °C Weather: Cloudy with showers

Cloudy with showers Chance of rain: 71%

71% Wind: North East

Christmas Day:

Temperature: 12-20 °C

12-20 °C Weather : Periods of clouds and sun

: Periods of clouds and sun Chance of rain: 25%

25% Wind: East/South East

Boxing Day:

Temperature: 12-20 °C

12-20 °C Weather : Cloudy with showers

: Cloudy with showers Chance of rain: 69%

69% Wind: West

Canberra weather

Christmas Eve:

Temperature: 9-27 °C

9-27 °C Weather: Mostly sunny

Mostly sunny Chance of rain: 25%

25% Wind: West/North West

Christmas Day:

Temperature: 9-25 °C

9-25 °C Weather : Mostly sunny

: Mostly sunny Rain: 0%

0% Wind: West

Boxing Day:

Temperature: 16-25 °C

16-25 °C Weather : Mostly sunny

: Mostly sunny Chance of rain: 0%

0% Wind: West/North West

Perth weather

Christmas Eve:

Temperature: 15-30 °C

15-30 °C Weather: Sunny

Sunny Chance of rain: 0%

0% Wind: South/South East

Christmas Day:

Temperature: 16-27 °C

16-27 °C Weather: Sunny

Sunny Rain : 0%

: 0% Wind: South West

Boxing Day:

Temperature: 17-26 °C

17-26 °C Weather : Mostly sunny

: Mostly sunny Chance of rain: 0%

0% Wind: South/South West

All-round it looks like Australia should have pretty decent Christmas Day weather, aside from some possible rain for Darwin and Melbourne. As we mentioned earlier, however, bear in mind this is the weather and it will probably change in the lead up to the big day.

This article on Christmas and Boxing Day weather 2021 has been updated since its original publication.