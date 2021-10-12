Level Up Your Life

The Last Duel Reunites Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in a Historical Battle

Lauren Rouse

Lauren Rouse

Published 1 hour ago: October 13, 2021 at 10:27 am -
Filed to:Entertainment
moviesthe last duel
The Last Duel Reunites Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in a Historical Battle
Image: 20th Century Studios

It’s been a tough year and a half for movie releases but now the schedule is well and truly packed. One film you should be adding to your list now cinemas are opening up in Australia is the historical action thriller The Last Duel.

The Last Duel comes from blockbuster mastermind Ridley Scott and gathers an all-star cast to take on the epic history of Middle Ages France. Here’s what you need to know about it.

What is The Last Duel about?

The Last Duel takes place during 14th century France and is based on a true story from the book of the same name by Eric Jager.

According to the synopsis, the film tells a gripping tale of betrayal between two lords of noble birth whose grievances must be resolved by a fight to the death. This is all set amid the brutality and female oppression of Middle Ages France.

The Last Duel had its premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September and so far has an 85% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, so it will no doubt be gunning for some Oscar gold next year.

Check out the trailer below and bask in some epic Game of Thrones vibes.

Who is in the cast?

Image: 20th Century Studios

You may have noticed in the trailer that The Last Duel has some serious talent backing it up.

Firstly, the film is directed by Ridley Scott, who seriously knows his stuff when it comes to historical epics. Gladiator, anyone?

In the cast, we have the dynamic duo of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon on screen together again for the first time in 20 years.

Pair that with hot new talents like Adam Driver and Jodie Comer, and this is a movie to be reckoned with.

Also on board are Harriet Walter, Nathaniel Parker, Michael McElhatton, Alex Lawther and Clive Russell.

As for who will be duelling, if you’ve ever wanted to see Matt Damon and Adam Driver battle it out, you’re in luck.

The Last Duel: Australian release date

the last duel
Image: 20th Century Studios

Aussies will once again get The Last Duel slightly late due to shifting release dates.

The film is scheduled to open this week internationally, but in Australia, we can see it in cinemas from October 21, 2021.

Thankfully, we don’t have to wait too long for The Last Duel – it’s definitely one movie that will bring you back to cinemas again.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Lauren Rouse

Lauren Rouse

Lauren Rouse is a writer and producer at Lifehacker, Gizmodo and Kotaku Australia.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.