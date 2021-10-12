The Last Duel Reunites Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in a Historical Battle

It’s been a tough year and a half for movie releases but now the schedule is well and truly packed. One film you should be adding to your list now cinemas are opening up in Australia is the historical action thriller The Last Duel.

The Last Duel comes from blockbuster mastermind Ridley Scott and gathers an all-star cast to take on the epic history of Middle Ages France. Here’s what you need to know about it.

What is The Last Duel about?

The Last Duel takes place during 14th century France and is based on a true story from the book of the same name by Eric Jager.

According to the synopsis, the film tells a gripping tale of betrayal between two lords of noble birth whose grievances must be resolved by a fight to the death. This is all set amid the brutality and female oppression of Middle Ages France.

The Last Duel had its premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September and so far has an 85% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, so it will no doubt be gunning for some Oscar gold next year.

Check out the trailer below and bask in some epic Game of Thrones vibes.

Who is in the cast?

You may have noticed in the trailer that The Last Duel has some serious talent backing it up.

Firstly, the film is directed by Ridley Scott, who seriously knows his stuff when it comes to historical epics. Gladiator, anyone?

In the cast, we have the dynamic duo of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon on screen together again for the first time in 20 years.

Pair that with hot new talents like Adam Driver and Jodie Comer, and this is a movie to be reckoned with.

Also on board are Harriet Walter, Nathaniel Parker, Michael McElhatton, Alex Lawther and Clive Russell.

As for who will be duelling, if you’ve ever wanted to see Matt Damon and Adam Driver battle it out, you’re in luck.

The Last Duel: Australian release date

Aussies will once again get The Last Duel slightly late due to shifting release dates.

The film is scheduled to open this week internationally, but in Australia, we can see it in cinemas from October 21, 2021.

Thankfully, we don’t have to wait too long for The Last Duel – it’s definitely one movie that will bring you back to cinemas again.