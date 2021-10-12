The Iconic is Celebrating Its 10th Birthday With a Huge 30% off Sale

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

As of this morning, the legends over at THE ICONIC are slashing 30% off on a range of styles across fashion, beauty, sportswear, homewares and more to celebrate their 10th birthday! (Can you believe we’ve already enjoyed 10 years of THE ICONIC’s existence?!)

Big-name brands like Reliquia Jewellery, Superga, Sol Sana, Dr Martens, AERE, Polo Ralph Lauren, Jack & Jones, Stussy, Ellesse, Tommy Hilfiger, Ray-Ban, Tony Bianco, and Calvin Klein are all on sale, so it’s absolutely worth a look. While the majority of the sale is slashing up to 30% off, you can even find a few sweet 40% off deals floating around as well.

Given the parts of Australia are starting to open up, the timing of this sale couldn’t be better. I think it’s safe to say we all probably need to restock our wardrobes with something other than lounge or activewear.

Let’s check out the goods, shall we?

This classic linen dress from AERE is perfect for any occasion. It’ll seamlessly transition from day to night without feeling like you’re under or overdressed. Simply pair it with some mules and gold jewellery, and you’re good to go.

You can buy the AERE Cut Out Linen Midi Dress was $190, now $133) from THE ICONIC here.

The Sheet Society’s Eve Linen Quilt Cover Set is as lush as it is beautiful. Made from 100% certified French flax linen, it comes in 15 different colourways and gets softer with every wash.

You can buy The Sheet Society Eve Linen Quilt Cover Set (from $280) at THE ICONIC here.

If you’ve been searching for the perfect pair of statement gold hoops, these vintage-inspired ones from cult jewellery brand Reliquia are currently on sale.

You can buy the Reliquia Jewellery Trending Upwards Gold Hoop Earrings (was $139, now $97.30) from THE ICONIC here.

Nailing everything from fit to fabric, Thrills do some of the best basic men’s tees on the market. Luckily for us, they’re currently on sale and come in a variety of styles and colours, worth taking a peek if your wardrobe needs updating!

You can buy the Thrills Unlimited Merch Fit Tee (was $49.99, now $34.99) from THE ICONIC here.

The Through Our Lens Art Prints are the perfect way to add a little colour to the walls of your home. Showcasing a range of different seascapes from all over the world, they also make for a lovely gift too.

You can buy the Through Our Lens Sunset Over Cellito Art Print (from $48) from THE ICONIC here.

Nike Blazer Low ’77 Vintage – Men’s was $130, now $91

Now that pubs are slowly making a comeback (sorry, VIC), it’s probably time you got some fresh kicks like these sick vintage look Nikes that’ll look good with jeans, shorts and linen.

You can buy the Nike Blazer Low ’77 Vintage – Men’s (was $130, now $91) from THE ICONIC here.

Discounts are applied at the checkout. Happy Shopping!