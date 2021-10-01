The Best Advent Christmas Calendars (So Far) That Aren’t Cardboard Chocolate

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Nobody wants to start the Christmas season early but 2021 has forced us to look forward to something nice for a change. If that means playing Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas” and pre-ordering advent calendars in October, then so be it.

If you’re in the tradition of counting down the days until the state-sanctioned day of gift giving, you’ll want to organise your advent calendar purchases a little earlier this year to ensure they arrive on time.

READ MORE Turn Your Holiday Movie Collection Into an Advent Calendar

Here’s our pick of the best ones you can grab that aren’t bargain bin chocolates, so far.

Valued at over $370, Amazon’s Beauty advent Calendar is stacked with international and local makeup, skincare and haircare brands like Weleda, Olay, Burts Bees, Rimmel and more. It’s available for pre-order now and goes on sale from Oct 29.

You can pre-order Amazon’s Beauty Advent Calendar ($99.99) from Amazon here.

If you’re a whisky lover, or you’ve got a friend who is one, you can’t go past this advent calendar from Whisky Loot. It comes with 24 30mL premium whiskies from 6 different countries and 19 regions. Orders will be shipped by November 20 in time for December 1.

You can buy the 2021 Whisky Loot Advent Calendar (usually $379, now $279) from Whisky Loot here.

Containing 17 full-size and eight travel-size products from cult-favourite brands like Augustinus Bader, Dr. Barbara Sturm and 111Skin the NET-A-PORTER beauty Advent calendar is a launch that you won’t want to miss. While it hasn’t officially launched yet, you can keep up to date right here.

Net-A-Porter’s Beauty Advent Calendar (launching soon), you can find out more info here.

Lovers of fragrance can count down to Christmas with 24 luxe Glasshouse Fragrance gifts ranging from candles, bath and body products and its brand new perfume collection. If you’re keen to get your hands on this striking gift option, it’s $250.00.

Glasshouse’s Advent Calendar is available to order now. Read on about it here.