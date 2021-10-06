The 15 Undisputed Greatest Halloween Songs of All Time

You may not know it, but I have interests outside of food and beverage, and one of those interests is Halloween. Candy? Costumes? Fake blood? What’s not to like? I love Halloween so much, my friends call me the “Queen of Halloween!” It’s the coolest holiday around, and it deserves the coolest tunes.

That’s why I — the Queen of Halloween — have curated a super spooky list for you to listen to while you groove around the graveyard. It’s got a little something for everyone, whether you’re a fan of the classic Dracula, a werewolf head, or an out-there extraterrestrial buff. So here they are, in no particular order: The 15 best spooky season songs, according to me, the Queen of Halloween.

Two Headed Dog (Red Temple Prayer) by Roky Erickson

Can you imagine having a dog for an office mate? Now imagine it’s got two heads! Combine that with all the other stuff going on at his particular workplace (crucifixions, communism, etc.) and you’ve got a heck of an HR nightmare!

I Walked with a Zombie by Roky Erickson

This little tune is about taking a stroll with the undead, a great (spooky) way to get your steps in!

Night of the Vampire by Roky Erickson

Here’s a song for all you Dracula heads out there, written by someone who knew his vampire lore! Don’t believe me? Check out this expert advice for dealing with the undead:

If its raining and your running Don’t slip in mud Because if you do You’ll slip in blood

Buffy Summers who?

It’s a Cold Night for Alligators by Roky Erickson

This song is full of Halloween tropes: Cold weather, reptiles, startled dogs, screaming birds — it’s all there. It’s an ensemble production of The Greatest Halloween Characters of all time, and you’re invited to opening night!

Mine Mine Mind by Roky Erickson

Touring haunted houses is a classic October activity, and this one — with its goblins, gremlins, and levitating pencils — is sure to give you a fright.

Sputnik by Roky Erickson

This is a song about extra terrestrial beings fattening us up for slaughter before devouring our tender human bodies. (I wish they’d hurry up!)

White Faces by Roky Erickson

This is about the scariest monsters of all: White people.

I Think of Demons by Roky Erickson

This is a song you can play for the kids if they get a little too scared. It assures the listener that demons “never kill,” though they will “scare, it’s true.” A demon won’t sip your blood, and you — and your little ones — should feel good about that.

“Creature with the Atom Brain” by Roky Erickson

Movie buffs, history buffs, and fans of The Walking Dead will love this song, which is about a zombie movie (and nazis)!

“The Wind and More” by Roky Erickson

What’s scarier than wind? Objects moving without the help of the wind. (You know what that means: Ghosts.)

“Don’t Shake Me Lucifer” by Roky Erickson

This is a song about the scariest thing of all: Setting a personal boundary (with The Devil).

“Bloody Hammer” by Roky Erickson

Who has the bloody hammer? Not this guy! He’s never had the bloody hammer, so don’t you try and pin this shit on him.

“Stand for the Fire Demon” by Roky Erickson

This is a song about giving the Fire Demon the respect he is due. Stand for him. Stand for him right now.

“Click Your Fingers Applauding the Play” by Roky Erickson

I don’t know what play this guy is watching, but it sounds pretty scary! Someone is screaming for murder, someone is screaming for hate, and the monarchy is hogging all grapes (the fruits of the working class).

“If You Have Ghosts” by Roky Erickson

This is a song about living with untreated — and poorly treated — mental illness, as is most of this album. Roky Erickson struggled with illness, both physical and mental, from a very young age, and his ability to write about demons of all kinds translated into a body of work that is relatable, terrifying, funny, heartbreaking, and — yes — spooky, all at once.

The Evil One is one of my favourite albums any time of year, but it’s also the coolest thing you can put on at a Halloween party. The songs are undeniably on-theme, well-constructed bangers, and you can spend hours discussing the larger themes (if you are so inclined). And that, my friends, is why it gets the much-coveted Queen of Halloween seal of approval.