Succession Season 4: Your Favourite Terrible Family Is Coming Back for Another Round

In news that’ll have Roy fans all over frothing, it’s been announced that season 4 of drama series Succession has been confirmed.

While we’re all still in the grips of season 3, which had its first episode drop on Binge and FOXTEL On Demand on October 18, the story of this media dynasty family is far from over.

Here’s what we know so far about the next chapter.

What is Succession?

If you’re new to the series, here’s the synopsis from FOXTEL:

Set in New York, the award-winning, bitingly funny series explores themes of power and family dynamics through the eyes of patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four grown children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Conor (Alan Ruck). The current cast also includes Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, J. Smith-Cameron, Fisher Stevens, Harriet Walter and Zoe Winters. Additional cast includes Alexander Skarsgård, Hope Davis and Adrien Brody.

What can we expect from season 4 of Succession?

It’s hard to tell where season 3 will take us when it comes to the family dynamics and the state of the family business, Waystar Royco. For the moment (spoilers coming!) we’re moving through the fallout from Kendall’s decision to attempt to take down his father in light of the company’s history of corporate misconduct.

Where season 3 will wrap up, we can’t be sure. But we can assume the family battle for power will be at the heart of the remainder of this season, and season 4 of Succession will obviously be influenced by however this particular saga turns out.

I guess all we can say is, watch this space.

How long can we expect the series to run?

Variety spoke with the show’s creator, Jesse Armstrong, before the drop of season 3 of Succession and he didn’t give anyway any specifics, but he did make clear that the series won’t have a super long run.

“All I know is there’s a promise in the ‘Succession’ title, and it can’t go on forever,” he told the outlet.

What we do know is that the success of the show is only growing with every year, so there’s every chance the series has a few seasons in it yet. Armstrong has shared he has an idea of how he’d like to see the Succession story wrap up, but of course, nothing is set just yet.

“It’s important for me, I think, as a showrunner, to have a pitch for my fellow collaborators, especially the writers,” he said. “But it’s not immutable. That’s up for discussion. But I do have a pitch for how I think it [the series finale] goes.”

And if you’re wondering whether a spinoff is on the cards, Armstrong stressed that he doesn’t see it. So, when we eventually do say goodbye to Succession and its characters, it’ll likely be for good.

Where can I catch up on older seasons?

If you’re new to the Succession family, you can catch seasons 1 through 3 (as it gradually drops, week by week) over on Binge or FOXTEL On Demand now.

We can only assume season 4 of Succession will also find a home on these services when it eventually drops in Australia.